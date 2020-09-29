Ecoffy, Clarkson win at Lead-Deadwood

A pair of Red Cloud runners led the way at the Lead-Deadwood Invitational cross country meet Tuesday at the Tomahawk Country Club.
Jade Ecoffy and Ashlan Carlow went one-two in the girls' 5k, with Ecoffy easily earning the win in a time of 21 minutes, 34.22 seconds, while Carlow came in second at 22:03.75.
A pit of Belle Fourche runners came in third and fourth respectively, as Ava Allen finished in 22:28.72 and Allison Hayes was in 22:32.50.
Carlie DeBoer of Hot Springs finished in fifth place in 22:35.83.
On the boys side, Belle Fourche freshman Sawyer Clarkson continued his dominance, as he won the boys' 5K in 17:27.42, followed by Garrett Winkler of Newell in 19:22.13 and Cole Hockenbary of Belle Flurche in 19.38.66.
Ryan Hohenberger of Newell was fourth in 19:44.98 and Landon Williams of Lead-Deadwood was fifth in 19:58.55.
Up next for many of the Class A runners is the Black Hills Conference meet in Hot Springs.
Bowman County wins Lemmon Invite
Bowman County, N.D., came away with the team titles at the Lemmon Invitational Monday at the Lemon Golf Course.
In the boys' division, Bowman County finished with 12 points, to 16 for Bison and 21 for Killdeer, N.D.
In the girls' race, Bowman County edged Killdeer 15-17, with Lemmon third with 26 points, followed by Harding County with 37 and Bison with 39.
In the girls' 5K race, Abby Hardersen of Killdeer finished in 21:09.95, just ahead of teammate Adrianna Kent in 21:10.38.
Landyn Gerbig of Bowman County was third in 21:16.35, with Julie Sarsland of Bowman County in 21:47.69 and Quinn Butler of Lemmon in 21:57.02.
In the boys' 5K race, Brian Miller of Bowman County came out on top in 16:32.98, followed by Jonathan Burkhalter of Bison in 16:38.45 and Lane Krautschun of Bison in 16:57.80.
Taylor Wanner of Bowman County was fourth in 17:28.08 and Owen Duttenhefner of Killdeer was fifth in 17:36.19.
Volleyball
ST. THOMAS MORE 3, SPEARFISH 2: The Cavaliers took control in the fifth game for the win over the Spartans Tuesday night in Spearfish.
Spearfish won the first game 27-25, only to see the Cavaliers win the next two, 25-20 and 30-28. Spearfish came back with a 25-21 win before the Cavs won the fifth and deciding game 15-7.
No other information was made available.
St. Thomas More, 9-7, hosts Philip Tuesday, with Spearfish, 4-6, hosting Sturgis Tuesday.
Competitive cheer and dance
Central wins Sturgis Invitational
Rapid City Central came away with both grand champion dance and cheer titles Monday in the Sturgis Cheer/Dance Invitational.
Central won the dance title with a 156.75 average, followed by Winner at129.75, Sturgis at 123.50 and Hot Springs at 54.50.
In cheer, the Cobblers finished with 141 points, to 124 for Winner, 114.5 for Hot Springs, 108 for Douglas, 107 for Sturgis, 106.5 for Custer and 100 for Belle Fourche
