Ecoffy, Clarkson win at Lead-Deadwood

A pair of Red Cloud runners led the way at the Lead-Deadwood Invitational cross country meet Tuesday at the Tomahawk Country Club.

Jade Ecoffy and Ashlan Carlow went one-two in the girls' 5k, with Ecoffy easily earning the win in a time of 21 minutes, 34.22 seconds, while Carlow came in second at 22:03.75.

A pit of Belle Fourche runners came in third and fourth respectively, as Ava Allen finished in 22:28.72 and Allison Hayes was in 22:32.50.

Carlie DeBoer of Hot Springs finished in fifth place in 22:35.83.

On the boys side, Belle Fourche freshman Sawyer Clarkson continued his dominance, as he won the boys' 5K in 17:27.42, followed by Garrett Winkler of Newell in 19:22.13 and Cole Hockenbary of Belle Flurche in 19.38.66.

Ryan Hohenberger of Newell was fourth in 19:44.98 and Landon Williams of Lead-Deadwood was fifth in 19:58.55.

Up next for many of the Class A runners is the Black Hills Conference meet in Hot Springs.

Bowman County wins Lemmon Invite

Bowman County, N.D., came away with the team titles at the Lemmon Invitational Monday at the Lemon Golf Course.