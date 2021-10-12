Edwards gives Towns, T-wolves infusion of optimism

MINNEAPOLIS — As the face of the franchise for the NBA's most frequent loser, Karl-Anthony Towns has endured a lot more downs than ups over six-plus tumultuous years with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Emerging from the fog of their most recent setbacks on and off the court, the two-time All-Star center Towns and the Timberwolves have some fresh reasons for optimism in 2021-22 after two abnormal NBA seasons due to the pandemic.

Anthony Edwards is at the top of that list.

"I'm ready for whatever, man. It's just my second year. I'm still learning. I don't know a lot. I don't know anything, really," Edwards said at the beginning of training camp, as boyishly confident and cheerfully unconcerned as ever. "All I do is go out there, grab a ball and play and have fun. So whatever there is for me to learn, I'm ready."

Edwards was speaking in response to a question about the Timberwolves taking a more systematic approach to a defense that has long been one of the NBA's most vulnerable. Whatever the skill or task on whichever end of the floor, the first overall pick in the 2020 draft is oozing with the energy and talent to take his game to the next level.