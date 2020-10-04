Effective Habits for Serious Job Seekers

Searching for employment can often feel like a full-time job. Once you add the anxiety and fear of not being financially stable without an income, the experience can sometimes become more stressful than holding a position. Avoid becoming burned out or sick with worry by incorporating effective habits to enhance your job search.

During your time searching for a position, it’s important to have clear communication with your friends, peers and loved ones. They will offer support and motivate you to continue the sometimes-frustrating hunt for employment.

Have an honest conversation about your goals for the next job and how you plan to obtain an interview. It’s likely that someone you know has had the same experience and can offer valuable advice or open the door to a new connection.

Make sure you register for the Lee Enterprise Virtual Job Fair for October 14-25 2020. There will be hundreds of good companies, jobs and careers to look at from across the country - many from our region. Go to https://gethired.anywherecareerfair.com/ right now to register to see all of the jobs.

Join A Job Hunting Group