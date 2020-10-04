Effective Habits for Serious Job Seekers

Searching for employment can often feel like a full-time job. Once you add the anxiety and fear of not being financially stable without an income, the experience can sometimes become more stressful than holding a position. Avoid becoming burned out or sick with worry by incorporating effective habits to enhance your job search.
During your time searching for a position, it’s important to have clear communication with your friends, peers and loved ones. They will offer support and motivate you to continue the sometimes-frustrating hunt for employment.
Have an honest conversation about your goals for the next job and how you plan to obtain an interview. It’s likely that someone you know has had the same experience and can offer valuable advice or open the door to a new connection.
Join A Job Hunting Group
Broaden your efforts for networking and finding positions that aren’t always advertised to the public by joining job-hunting groups. Members can discuss their trials and tribulations, ask for interview advice and inquire about leads for employment. Being in the company of people who are in the same situation will invite communications and networking opportunities.
Modern technology makes finding these groups easy and possible to maintain constant contact in an affordable way that eliminates the need for travel. Simply search professional social media sites like LinkedIn or find local groups via Facebook.
Customize Your Resume
While it’s easy to send the same version of your resume to different employers, you may notice that you aren’t receiving much interest from employers. It’s crucial to treat each job application differently and customize your documents to highlight your skills that meet the needs of a posting.
The Society for Technical Communication states that many employers use applicant tracking systems to scan applications for specific keywords. If your resume fails to make it past the computerized analysis, it will be eliminated before it hits the interviewer’s desk.
If you are unsure how to draft your resume to catch the eyes of a hiring manager, consider investing in the services of a certified resume writer. Together, you can discuss your vision for the types of employment you desire. An expert can help create an attractive display of your skills and professional achievements.
Track Your Job Search
Make sure to document different jobs you have applied for and a record of the date on which your application was sent. Each position should include any action that took place, including an interview, a denial and a follow-up meeting. Take notes for all the communication you have with a potential employer.
If you receive notification that you won’t be receiving the job offer, ask your contact if they would be willing to discuss why you weren’t considered. Constructive criticism can provide significant knowledge to improve your technique when going forward.
Do your best to remain optimistic while you seek employment. Rather than viewing denials as failures, use the experience to grow and ultimately succeed.
