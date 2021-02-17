Eight Patriots sign to compete in college

Clark said he got interested in Mayville State a couple of months ago after a coaching visit.

"My coach told me to talk to them to get a perspective on the school, and I went for a visit and fell in love with the campus and I enjoyed the guys I met and the coaches," he said. "A lot of the stuff they run scheme-wise, we do here, so I am pretty familiar with it, and it felt like home, where I want to be for the next four years."

Clark will play running back and wide receiver for the Comets.

"I'm excited for it. I have wanted this for a very long time," he said. "I take working out, football and studying very seriously. I'm ready for it, and I think I have what it takes to play college football."

Clark said he is going to major in psychology.

Garrett Jamison, football, Mayville State University

Jamison said he chose Mayville State because it felt like a community.

"It felt right, just right, out like here. All of the players are pretty nice, it just felt like home," he said.

Jamison, who will be on the offensive line, said he is excited to get up there and get ready to go to work.