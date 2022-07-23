Eight-run first inning powers Harney to elimination game win over Rapid City at Little League State Tournament

The Harney Little League All-Stars faced a do-or-die situation Saturday during the second day of the South Dakota 12U Little League State Tournament and will live to see another day of play after a 9-6 win over Rapid City Youth Baseball in an elimination game at Collins Field.

With the win, Harney looks to keep the momentum going Sunday at 1 p.m. in another elimination game against Capital City (Pierre). The winner faces unbeaten Sioux Falls Monday in the title matchup.

Manager Mike McCulley said his team responded right out of the gates, as Harney scored a whopping eight runs in the top of the first inning.

“We talked to them on the way over and said, ‘If you guys want to keep playing, you have to put together a complete game,’” McCulley said. “We had great approaches. Their kid (Tucker Waddell) was throwing a lot of strikes, so we were swinging the bats well."

Harney, which scored four runs in the final inning in the 9-7 loss to Sioux Falls Friday night, kept it going Saturday, taking advantage of four hits and three RCYB errors, building the big lead against Wadell, who got just one out.

Rapid City bounced back in the bottom of the first with two runs and chipped away to make it a game, with the tying run at the plate in the bottom of the sixth before Harney prevailed.

“We played great and made the plays that we needed to make and competed,” said Harney left fielder Henry Forstner. “We got those runs in the first inning. It gave us a lot of confidence and helped us to keep pushing, just keep trying to get more runs.”

In the first inning, Harney loaded the bases with no outs on a single by Caleb Wald, with Brayden McCulley reaching on an error and Hudson Ogle on a fielder’s choice. Forstner reached on another RCYB error, scoring Ogle, with McCulley and Ogle also scoring on the miscue for a quick 3-0 lead.

Marvin Cuny followed with a RBI-triple, and with one out, Tate Uchytil reached on another error, scoring Cuny. Wald added an RBI-ground out and McCulley followed with a two-run single to make it 8-0.

Rapid City bounced back in the bottom of the inning with a two-run single by Brody Pourier before Harney added its ninth and final run in the third inning on a RBI-triple by Hunter Noteboom, scoring Fox Pendegraft.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Rapid City added three runs when Reegan Turnquist singled home Taylor Hauer, and Bridger Mez brought home two runs on a single, scoring Wadell and Turnquist.

Rapid City scored the game’s final run in the fifth when Griffin Ewing raced home on a passed ball. In the bottom of the sixth, RCYB put runners on first and third, but reliever Wald got out of the jam when he induced Pourier to a 1-3 groundout to end the game.

Rapid City Youth Baseball manager Ryan Turnquist said looking back, he doesn’t think they lost a lot of innings in the tournament, but the innings they did lose hurt big-time.

“You go back to that first inning and it’s like, ‘Oh man, those are plays we should be making,’ and for five innings, we made those plays,” he said. “Tip your hat to Harney, they hit the ball around and made things happen."

Harney finished with nine hits and committed just two errors. Mike McCulley said they did a good job of, when making a mistake, not making the mistake worse by compounding the error like they did the night before.

“That is good, it means we are learning and we were just ready to go,” he said. “The kids were a little more focused today and that was good to see.”

McCulley, Forstner and Cuny all had two hits for Harney, with McCulley driving home two runs and Cuny one run. Ogle picked up the win on the mound, scattering seven hits and all six runs (two earned) in four innings, walking four and striking out one. Wald earned the save, giving up one hit and one walk, with one strikeout.

“Our pitching by Hudson was pretty good, and when Caleb came in, that was nice,” Forstner said. “We made some good plays in the field, ground balls and fly balls. It helped us a lot.”

Rapid City Youth Baseball had eight hits but committed four errors. Steven Solano and Mez both had two hits, with Mez driving home two runs.

Harney looks to maintain the momentum against Capital City, which fell to Sioux Falls 13-4 Saturday. The approach for the Harney players has to be the same as it was Saturday, Mike McCulley said.

“We have to hit the ball, we have to throw the ball when we need to and make plays,” he said. “We have to go out and remember this game is fun, and go out and have fun.”

It was a tough tournament for Rapid City Youth Baseball, which was in its first season as a program after Timberline and Rushmore Little Leagues combined forces. RCYB qualified for the state tournament after winning the West River Sub-District the week before, also at the Canyon Lake complex.

“These kids have played tons of baseball over the years … they’ve played together and they’ve played against each other," Ryan Turnquist said. The results weren’t quite there where we wanted, our goal was to win the state championship, but I think the blueprint of how this league approaches our stuff and handles our business; it shows the type of play and the type of gritty kids that we have and the character that is coming.”