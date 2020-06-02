Area incumbents win most legislative primary races

Area incumbents running for the state Legislature won in most districts on Tuesday night.
Here’s how each candidate fared as of 10 p.m. Tuesday (winners in bold):
State Senator:
District 29 - Butte, Meade, Pennington
Incumbent Sen. Gary Cammack of Union Center – 59%, 1,764 votes
Terri Jorgenson – 41%, 1,239 votes
Cammack, who received 39% of the vote in Pennington County, will face Libertarian candidate Kent Wilsey of Owanka in November.
District 30 - Custer, Fall River, Pennington
Incumbent Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (D-30) – 54%, 1,484 votes
Hot Springs Mayor George H. Kotti – 46%, 1,289 votes
District 33 - Meade, Pennington
Incumbent Rep. David Johnson (D-33) – 56%, 2,264 votes
Janet Jensen – 44%, 1,807 votes
District 35 - Pennington
Kevin Quick – 28%, 551 votes
Incumbent Sen. Jessica Castleberry – 72%, 1,442 votes
State Representative
District 29 - Butte, Meade, Pennington
Dean Wink of Howes – 32%, 1,693 votes
Incumbent Rep. Kirk Chaffee of Whitewood – 27%, 1,422 votes
Lincoln I. Shuck of Union Center – 16%, 851 votes
Incumbent Rep. Thomas J. Brunner of Nisland – 25%, 1,322 votes
District 30 - Custer, Fall River, Pennington
Incumbent Rep. Tim R. Goodwin – 46%, 2,050 votes
Kwinn Neff of Hill City – 21%, 922 votes
Trish Ladner of Hot Springs – 17%, 781 votes
Florence Thompson of Caputa – 16%, 729 votes
District 33 - Meade, Pennington
Incumbent Sen. Phil Jensen (D-33) – 34%, 2,297 votes
Incumbent Rep. Taffy Howard – 42%, 2,831 votes
Melanie Torno of Summerset – 24%, 1,620 votes
District 34 - Pennington
Mike Derby – 40%, 2,194 votes
Incumbent Rep. Jess Olson – 34%, 1,899 votes
Jodie Frye – 26%, 1,421 votes
County Treasurer
Janet Sayler – 69%, 8,094 votes
Jody Sorenson – 31%, 3,587 votes
County Commissioner
Travis Lasseter – 61%, 1,481 votes
Frank Bloom – 39%, 955 votes
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!