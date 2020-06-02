You are the owner of this article.
Area incumbents win most legislative primary races

Area incumbents running for the state Legislature won in most districts on Tuesday night.

Here’s how each candidate fared as of 10 p.m. Tuesday (winners in bold):

State Senator:

District 29 - Butte, Meade, Pennington

Incumbent Sen. Gary Cammack of Union Center – 59%, 1,764 votes

Terri Jorgenson – 41%, 1,239 votes

Cammack, who received 39% of the vote in Pennington County, will face Libertarian candidate Kent Wilsey of Owanka in November.

District 30 - Custer, Fall River, Pennington

Incumbent Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (D-30) – 54%, 1,484 votes

Hot Springs Mayor George H. Kotti – 46%, 1,289 votes 

District 33 - Meade, Pennington

Incumbent Rep. David Johnson (D-33) – 56%, 2,264 votes

Janet Jensen – 44%, 1,807 votes

District 35 - Pennington

Kevin Quick – 28%, 551 votes

Incumbent Sen. Jessica Castleberry – 72%, 1,442 votes 

State Representative

District 29 - Butte, Meade, Pennington

Dean Wink of Howes – 32%, 1,693 votes

Incumbent Rep. Kirk Chaffee of Whitewood – 27%, 1,422 votes

Lincoln I. Shuck of Union Center – 16%, 851 votes

Incumbent Rep. Thomas J. Brunner of Nisland – 25%, 1,322 votes

District 30 - Custer, Fall River, Pennington

Incumbent Rep. Tim R. Goodwin – 46%, 2,050 votes

Kwinn Neff of Hill City – 21%, 922 votes

Trish Ladner of Hot Springs – 17%, 781 votes

Florence Thompson of Caputa – 16%, 729 votes

District 33 - Meade, Pennington

Incumbent Sen. Phil Jensen (D-33) – 34%, 2,297 votes

Incumbent Rep. Taffy Howard – 42%, 2,831 votes

Melanie Torno of Summerset – 24%, 1,620 votes

District 34 - Pennington

Mike Derby – 40%, 2,194 votes

Incumbent Rep. Jess Olson – 34%, 1,899 votes

Jodie Frye – 26%, 1,421 votes

County Treasurer

Janet Sayler – 69%, 8,094 votes

Jody Sorenson – 31%, 3,587 votes

County Commissioner

Travis Lasseter – 61%, 1,481 votes

Frank Bloom – 39%, 955 votes

 

