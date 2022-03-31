Birkeland announces candidacy for RCAS Area 3

When Michael Birkeland resigned from teaching at Rapid City Central High School, he didn't know he was going to run for school board but knew he wanted to be more involved.

Birkeland is one of two candidates for the Area 3 seat. Incumbent member Gabe Doney will seek re-election during the June 7 election.

Birkeland said his resignation was spurred by wanting to change how the students and fellow teachers were impacted by the school board's decisions.

If elected, Birkeland said he wants to start with updating facilities and getting schools to a modern and safe standard. He said when he taught math at Central for six years, it rained in his classroom.

He said he'd also like to focus on staff retention, increasing teacher salaries and bettering students' scores. He also said teachers need to feel respected and students need to be supported.

Birkeland said if there was something he was concerned about at a school, he would speak with the teacher or principal and figure out what was going on rather than chasing a "boogeyman."

"Mostly just putting it out there that I trust the teachers and that I trust our community," he said.

Birkeland said he would begin work on the board by approaching how to improve students' test scores.

"We want kids to find success, we want our community and our economy to be successful, so that's kind of the main thing that I want to focus on with them."

He said he'd like to have members of the board go to the schools during the day and meeting with students and teachers. He said there are some strong students on the School Board panel and would like to hear more from them.

Birkeland said he grew up in Rapid City and even graduated from Central. He said he got more involved with the board and district through the bond attempt a few years ago. He said he came back to Rapid City because it's his community and wanted to help make it better.

Birkeland is a teacher at the digital Arizona State University Preparatory Academy. He's currently pursuing his master's in learning design and technologies from Arizona State University.

