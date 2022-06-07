Birkeland, Clapham lead RCAS race

With incomplete election results late Tuesday, the Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education may have two new faces in Areas 3 and 6.

With several ballots left to count, unofficial results from the South Dakota Secretary of State's office show Michael Birkeland was leading the race in Area 3 over incumbent Gabe Doney. The same results were shown in Area 6, where Jamie Clapham had the lead over Janyce Hockenbary late Tuesday.

The Journal has not called the races as complete, but throughout Tuesday evening, Birkeland and Clapham maintained about a 60% lead over Doney and Hockenbary.

Birkeland is a former teacher at Central High School. He is now a teacher at the digital Arizona State University Preparatory Academy. Birkeland is a Rapid City native. He received his math and science teaching degree from Black Hills State University and is now pursuing his master's degree in learning design and technologies from Arizona State University.

Birkeland said he left RCAS after six years teaching. He said his resignation was "spurred by wanting to change how the students and teachers were impacted by the school board's decisions." Birkeland said he wants to start with updating facilities. He said when he taught math at Central for six years, it rained in his classroom.

Doney was first elected in June 2021. He grew up in Chamberlain and has a degree in industrial engineering from South Dakota Mines. Doney is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and the South Dakota National Guard. He is the assistant chief of the Whispering Pines Volunteer Fire Department and a member of the SDSM&T Industrial Engineering Advisory Board, and the Pennington County Fire Service Board-West Central District.

Doney ran on a platform of "bringing normalcy and stability in our school system through a strong governing board." In his statement for Tuesday's forum, Doney said he felt students needed to get back to a normal school setting during the COVID-19 pandemic and that parents need better accountability from the district.

Clapham is originally from Atlanta, Georgia and is a physical therapist at Monument Health. She received her bachelor's degree from Furman University and a master's degree in physical therapy from the Medical College of Georgia. Clapham moved to the Black Hills in 2011 and is the president of the Rapid City PTA Council.

Clapham said she believes that a strong public school system is the foundation of a strong community and through her work with the PTA Council and Black Hawk Elementary she is committed to giving back. She said she decided to run because she is in RCAS schools on a weekly basis and sees a need for "urgent changes in this district."

Hockenbary is a South Dakota native. She is a retired business owner and currently owns rental properties. Hockenbary attended Black Hills State University and received a cosmetology degree from Headlines Academy in Rapid City. She said she also taught at Headlines Academy and ran an apprenticeship program in Montana.

Hockenbary said she decided to run because she prayed about how to get involved and the Lord told her to run. She said she has the time to serve on the RCAS board because she is retired and she feels the position is a "30 to 40 hour a week job." Hockenbary said she is concerned over parental rights in education and the educational practices of teachers.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.