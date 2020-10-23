Castleberry, Gentry vie for District 35 Senate seat

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During the 2020 legislative session, Castleberry served on the Senate Taxation and Transportation committees. She sponsored six bills with three passing, one failing, one tabled in committee and one withdrawn. Her bill to change kindergarten enrollment options (HB 1157) failed, but a bill regarding abuse victims being able to terminate a lease passed the House unanimously. The tabled bill would have created adoption assistance grants.

Gentry is a registered member of the Republican Party but is running as an independent candidate specifically to challenge Castleberry, his campaign Facebook page states.

The Journal was unsuccessful in contacting Gentry and he did not send a campaign announcement to the newspaper. Earlier in the campaign, Gentry sent the Journal a link to a survey he completed on ballotpedia.org.

According to the website, Gentry is originally from Indianapolis, Indiana, and studied at Vincennes University. His campaign filing with the secretary of state says he now lives in Rapid City.