Chief deputy in sheriff's office announces plans to run for sheriff

A 26-year veteran of the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office announced his run for sheriff on Monday morning.

Brian Mueller, one two chief deputies, announced his candidacy at the Rushmore Hotel with Sheriff Kevin Thom looking on.

“He’s clearly ready to take over the helm of the office,” the sheriff said. “He understands that it’s critical to keep our community safe and that we engage with our community to solve issues or problems in our community."

Jill Jegeris, the wife of former Rapid City Police Chief Karl Jegeris, attended the announcement and said Mueller has her family’s support. Scull Construction CEO Jim Scull said he’s part of Mueller’s campaign. County staff that included Health and Human Services Director Barry Tice, Chief Deputy Willie Whelchel of the sheriff's office and Chief Civil Deputy Jay Alderman of the Pennington County State's Attorney's Office were also at the announcement.

Black Hills Harley-Davidson owner Jim Burgess and Casey Peterson, founder of financial advisor firm Casey Peterson, Ltd., also spoke in support of Mueller.

A second candidate announced his plans to run for sheriff on a website.

Ryan Mechaley is a former state Highway Patrol officer who grew up in New Underwood. According to his website, he has endorsements from Rapid City Council member Pat Jones as well as several Pennington County residents.

At his announcement, Mueller said that since he is a longtime employee of the sheriff’s office, he can get to work right away as the next sheriff.

“We’re doing that work right now every day to keep Pennington County safe,” he said. “We do have some challenges in Pennington County, but I’m dedicated to work towards solutions.”

Mueller, 47, started working in the sheriff’s office when he was 21. He has been a chief deputy for 11 years under Thom. The two chief deputies are responsible for personnel, budget and operations in their divisions.

“I think everyday in this profession is a challenge,” Mueller said. “What I greatly appreciate about doing this work here in South Dakota, right here in western South Dakota in Pennington County, is our community support. That’s never wavered.”

Mechaley said in a press release that his decision to run was prompted by high crime rates and the negative image of law enforcement that some have.

“In the insanity of the present moment of defund the police, and constant allegations of racism and political bickering, America is losing sight of the basic function of law enforcement,” he said on his website. “When the objective becomes something other than the safety of the law-abiding public, the system is broken. Law enforcement is about justice. Not social justice.”

He also said that running for sheriff is a chance to bring "new blood" into the office and to end "a long tradition of predecessors hand picking their successors in an almost royal line of appointment."

Neither Mueller or Mechaley have filed their candidacies with the Pennington County Auditor’s office as of Monday afternoon. Candidates must file by the last Tuesday of March to be on the June 7 ballot.

Thom has served as the Pennington County sheriff since 2011. His term expires Dec. 31.

