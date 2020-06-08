You are the owner of this article.
City Council to set election date for Modrick's former seat
City Council to set election date for Modrick's former seat

 Jim Holland, Journal staff

The Rapid City Council on Tuesday is expected to set a date for voters in Ward 1 to select a new council member to fill the vacancy left by Lisa Modrick.

Modrick was expelled from the City Council on March 10 following a code of conduct violation.

According to an agenda item for the meeting at noon Tuesday, the City Council is expected to set the Ward 1 election for Nov. 3, the same day as the General Election.

The candidate filing deadline will be determined at a later date.

Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

