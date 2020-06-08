City Council to set election date for Modrick's former seat

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Rapid City Council on Tuesday is expected to set a date for voters in Ward 1 to select a new council member to fill the vacancy left by Lisa Modrick.

Modrick was expelled from the City Council on March 10 following a code of conduct violation.

According to an agenda item for the meeting at noon Tuesday, the City Council is expected to set the Ward 1 election for Nov. 3, the same day as the General Election.

The candidate filing deadline will be determined at a later date.

