County auditor prepares for busy Election Day

As of Monday, the office sent out 23,100 absentee ballots and received 18,700 back. In addition, 10,200 people voted early in person.

Counting ballots

Pennington County has a central count, which means all votes are scanned and tabulated at the Auditor’s Office in downtown Rapid City.

Mohler said her office has three scanners that read the ballots. The absentee ballots will be loaded and tabulated throughout the day Tuesday, but will not be counted until after all the polls are closed.

The ballots are loaded as a stack onto the scanner hopper and run through.

“You can’t load a big enough stack on them to get as many as they say will go through,” Mohler said. “They’re a high speed scanner capable of processing 300 double-sided ballots per minute. They are very fast, but obviously we can’t put 10,000 ballots and scan 300 every minute.”

There are typically teams of two on each scanner to load ballots. Mohler said it helps with the flow since one person can load the ballots onto the hopper and the other removes them.