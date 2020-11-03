County auditor's office continues counting votes

About 49,249 votes had been counted by 11:30 p.m. for Pennington County with 36,949 of them being absentee.

The county was one of six that did not have all of its precincts reporting election night.

With 21 precincts reporting, Pennington County had 48,783 votes counted for the presidential election. 26,687 voted for President Donald Trump, 18,598 for former Vice President Joe Biden and 1,498 for Jo Jorgensen.

There were 13,789 ballots cast in Meade County out of 18,572 registered voters. There were 9,875 votes for Trump, 3,283 votes for Biden and 510 for Jorgensen out of 13,668 total votes.

About 77% of registered voters in Lawrence County voted in the election, which is 14,024 out of 18,210 people. There were 8,753 votes for Trump, 4,536 for Biden and 538 for Jorgensen, a total of 13,827 votes in the presidential race. Votes were completely in by about 8:40 p.m.

There were 5,541 ballots were cast in Custer County out of 6,985 registered voters. About 70% voted for Trump with 3,851 votes, 1,522 votes cast for Biden and 120 for Jorgensen.