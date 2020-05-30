You are the owner of this article.
County takes safety measures for Tuesday's primary election
All normal polling locations will open for the June 2 primary in Pennington County with signs asking voters to keep social distancing in mind.

County Auditor Cindy Mohler said voters aren’t mandated to wear masks, but ask that they keep their health in mind due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She also said poll workers this year have protection kits, which include wipes, hand sanitizer, masks and other items to keep themselves safe.

“Some people who have worked (the polls) for many, many, many years have chosen not to work,” Mohler said. “We certainly understand that.”

She said her office tried to place an extra person at each polling location to help with social distancing and wiping down tables and booths. This would put about four people at each location, she said.

Mohler also said the office has purchased disposable ballot sleeves for polling locations and thousands of pens so voters can take one with them or dispose of them after they vote.

She said her office has spent more money this year than previous elections, but the biggest expense has been absentee ballots, which cost $1.20 each to mail out.

About 18,000 absentee ballots were mailed out for the primary. Mohler said just over 12,000 have come in, not including what came in Friday.

“This is obviously a very different year when it comes to mailed-in absentee ballots,” she said.

In the 2018 primary, there were 6,800 absentee ballots.

Mohler said she can’t predict how many people will come to vote in person this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Those who aren’t certain about their polling location can visit the Voter Information Portal on the Secretary of State’s website (https://vip.sdsos.gov/vipLogin.aspx). 

According to the county auditor’s website, voters should allow for the possibility of long election lines.

This year’s primary will feature the following elections:

Pennington County Republican Primary Sample Ballot 2020

The Republican Primary sample ballot for Pennington County 2020. The primary is June 2.

Republican ballot

President

  • Donald Trump

United States Senator

  • Mike Rounds

  • Scyller J. Borglum

United States Representative

  • Liz Marty May

  • Dusty Johnson

State Senator

District 29

  • Terri Jorgenson

  • Gary L. Cammack

District 30

  • Julie Frye-Mueller

  • George H. Kotti

District 33

  • David Johnson

  • Janet Jensen

District 35

  • Kevin Quick

  • Jessica Castleberry

State Representative

District 29

  • Kirk J. Chaffee

  • Lincoln I Shuck

  • Thomas J. Brunner

  • Dean Wink

District 30

  • Tim R. Goodwin

  • Kwinn Neff

  • Trish Ladner

  • Florence Thompson

District 33

  • Phil Jensen

  • Taffy Howard

  • Melanie Torno

District 34

  • Mike Derby

  • Jodie Frye

  • Jess Olson

County Treasurer

  • Janet Sayler

  • Jody Sorenson

County Commissioner District 4

  • Travis Lasseter

  • Frank Bloom

Delegates to State Convention

  • Marguerite McPhillips

  • Shari L. Bradstream

  • Andrew Ainslie

  • John Santana

Precinct Committeeman Precinct VF

  • Brandon Frizzell

  • Ken Straatmeyer

Precinct Committeewoman Precint 5-2

  • Tonchi (Toni E.) Weaver

  • Kathryn Henning

Pennington County Democratic Primary Sample Ballot 2020

The Democratic Primary sample ballot for Pennington County 2020. The primary election is June 2.

Democratic Primary:

President

  • Bernie Sanders
  • Joseph R. Biden
Pennington County Nonpolitical Sample Ballot 2020

The nonpolitical sample ballot for Pennington County 2020. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. June 2.

Nonpolitical Ballot

School Board Member for Rapid City School District 51-4

Area 4

  • Amelia (Amy) Sazue

  • Jim Hansen

  • Leah Ann Lutheran

  • Bill Freytag

Area 5

  • Clay Colombe

  • Larry Begley

Rapid City City Council

Ward 1

  • Patrick S. Jones

  • Robert Overturf

  • Vince Vidal

Ward 3

  • Chad Lewis

  • Jerome Wright

  • Jason R. Salamun

Ward 4

  • John B. Roberts

  • Walt Swan Jr.

Hill City Council

Ward 2

  • Harold “Dale” Householder

  • John Johnson

