County takes safety measures for Tuesday's primary election

All normal polling locations will open for the June 2 primary in Pennington County with signs asking voters to keep social distancing in mind.
County Auditor Cindy Mohler said voters aren’t mandated to wear masks, but ask that they keep their health in mind due to the coronavirus pandemic.
She also said poll workers this year have protection kits, which include wipes, hand sanitizer, masks and other items to keep themselves safe.
“Some people who have worked (the polls) for many, many, many years have chosen not to work,” Mohler said. “We certainly understand that.”
She said her office tried to place an extra person at each polling location to help with social distancing and wiping down tables and booths. This would put about four people at each location, she said.
Mohler also said the office has purchased disposable ballot sleeves for polling locations and thousands of pens so voters can take one with them or dispose of them after they vote.
She said her office has spent more money this year than previous elections, but the biggest expense has been absentee ballots, which cost $1.20 each to mail out.
About 18,000 absentee ballots were mailed out for the primary. Mohler said just over 12,000 have come in, not including what came in Friday.
“This is obviously a very different year when it comes to mailed-in absentee ballots,” she said.
In the 2018 primary, there were 6,800 absentee ballots.
Mohler said she can’t predict how many people will come to vote in person this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Those who aren’t certain about their polling location can visit the Voter Information Portal on the Secretary of State’s website (https://vip.sdsos.gov/vipLogin.aspx).
According to the county auditor’s website, voters should allow for the possibility of long election lines.
This year’s primary will feature the following elections:
Republican ballot
President
- Donald Trump
United States Senator
Mike Rounds
Scyller J. Borglum
United States Representative
Liz Marty May
Dusty Johnson
State Senator
District 29
Terri Jorgenson
Gary L. Cammack
District 30
Julie Frye-Mueller
George H. Kotti
District 33
David Johnson
Janet Jensen
District 35
Kevin Quick
Jessica Castleberry
State Representative
District 29
Kirk J. Chaffee
Lincoln I Shuck
Thomas J. Brunner
Dean Wink
District 30
Tim R. Goodwin
Kwinn Neff
Trish Ladner
Florence Thompson
District 33
Phil Jensen
Taffy Howard
Melanie Torno
District 34
Mike Derby
Jodie Frye
Jess Olson
County Treasurer
Janet Sayler
Jody Sorenson
County Commissioner District 4
Travis Lasseter
Frank Bloom
Delegates to State Convention
Marguerite McPhillips
Shari L. Bradstream
Andrew Ainslie
John Santana
Precinct Committeeman Precinct VF
Brandon Frizzell
Ken Straatmeyer
Precinct Committeewoman Precint 5-2
Tonchi (Toni E.) Weaver
Kathryn Henning
Democratic Primary:
President
- Bernie Sanders
- Joseph R. Biden
Nonpolitical Ballot
School Board Member for Rapid City School District 51-4
Ward 4
John B. Roberts
Walt Swan Jr.
Hill City Council
Ward 2
Harold “Dale” Householder
John Johnson
