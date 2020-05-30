County takes safety measures for Tuesday's primary election

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

All normal polling locations will open for the June 2 primary in Pennington County with signs asking voters to keep social distancing in mind.

County Auditor Cindy Mohler said voters aren’t mandated to wear masks, but ask that they keep their health in mind due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She also said poll workers this year have protection kits, which include wipes, hand sanitizer, masks and other items to keep themselves safe.

“Some people who have worked (the polls) for many, many, many years have chosen not to work,” Mohler said. “We certainly understand that.”

She said her office tried to place an extra person at each polling location to help with social distancing and wiping down tables and booths. This would put about four people at each location, she said.

Mohler also said the office has purchased disposable ballot sleeves for polling locations and thousands of pens so voters can take one with them or dispose of them after they vote.