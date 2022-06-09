Delayed voting results, polling place changes cause frustration in Pennington County

Primary election night was a late one for Pennington County election workers, wrapping up the final count around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

With a 31% turnout, Pennington County Auditor Cindy Mohler said the time it takes to count the ballots depends on the election, with Tuesday’s primary falling right into the average of between 26%-34%.

Mohler said anywhere between 10:30 p.m. and 2 a.m. could be considered a “normal” election night, depending on the election and “how the machines are running.”

Pennington County has three tabulator machines to count ballots from its 48 precincts — only two of which were used on Tuesday night, standard for primary elections in Pennington County. Mohler said they had to deal with a few paper jams, but “nothing major.”

The auditor’s office begins counting ballots as soon as they come in, but the final count is dependent on when the last precinct arrives. Their latest precinct, Keystone, didn’t arrive until 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night, Mohler said.

Variables at polling locations can also contribute to the late night. While polls close at 7 p.m., if any voter is still in line at 7, they get to cast their vote, regardless of the time they actually reach the ballot box.

Reports of long lines at West Middle School, a change in location for Ward 5-5, led to some frustration among voters. One factor that may have contributed to the longer lines, Mohler said, was a worker shortage at 5-5. One of their assigned workers died unexpectedly, leaving three to man the precinct.

“They work their butts off,” Mohler said of her election workers, a vital part of Election Day success. She said Pennington County has “awesome, awesome” poll workers, noting how thankful her office is that they are willing to work on a “very long day.”

The decision to no longer use Pinedale Elementary School as a polling location for Ward 5-5 came from the school district no longer wishing to use school as a precinct.

“If we had our choice, everything would stay the same,” Mohler said.

While the choice to move was not the auditor's, choosing a new location is.

“We try to find a place within the precinct that is ADA (Americans With Disabilities Act) accessible, has enough parking and has enough room,” Mohler said. Then they need to make sure the location is willing to be a polling place.

“It isn’t an easy task,” she said.

Redistricting in 2022 threw another wrench into Election Day, changing districts and polling locations across Rapid City. Mohler said their office sent over 70,000 cards to voters informing them of the redistricting, and notifying them that their polling location may have changed.

Both polling location changes and the 2022 redistricting were a source of frustration for Heather Hoeye, program director for Project Search, and a concerned citizen with 12 years of special education experience.

Her frustrations came from Precinct 3-1, where the polling location was moved from the Jackson Heights Highrise on Fulton Street to First Assembly of God Church, near the top of U.S. Highway 16.

“The problem is an ADA violation,” said Hoeye. Redistricting resulted in voters from the Jackson Heights building having their polling place changed from their own building to the church. Hoeye said the majority of the people in the Jackson Heights building are elderly, disabled or both.

According to Hoeye, the violation is a lack of transportation. Many of the voters in the building can’t drive, she said, and there is no means of transportation to get them to the new location. There is no bus stop next to the new location, and other options such as rideshare companies and RapidRide are either expensive or require 24-hour notice.

Hoeye, an election worker at the Jackson Heights building, said they turned away 75 people that wanted to vote there and couldn’t, estimating at least 15 had disabilities or no way to access any other location.

“It was an eye-opener,” Hoeye said. “I went home and angry-cried.”

Notifying voters of a change in polling location is a source of frustration for both voters and election workers. While Mohler sent out notices and advertised in the paper, she said many times people don’t read them or they may not reach their destination. She cited the Secretary of State’s website as the most timely and accurate source of information.

The problem with the internet, Hoeye said, is it alienates those without computers, or who may not know how to use them. The use of technology in voting is not a new issue — a solution, however, is less clear.

Mohler encouraged voters to share their voting experience with them, saying they don’t always know if voters don’t tell them what’s going on.

Mohler said they’re working on a plan for November to address the number of voters who ended up in the wrong location, or even the wrong line in the right building. With only about 30% voting in the primary, she’s anticipating a new wave of voters unfamiliar with the redistricting changes, and that their voting location may have changed.

And things will change again, she said.

“Every election you learn new things,” Mohler said.

Mohler said considering the changes, she felt the 2022 primary election “went as well as could be expected. Maybe not as well as we’d like, but we’re always learning and changing and growing and trying to perfect the process.”

–Contact Laura Heckmann at lheckmann@rapidcityjournal.com–

