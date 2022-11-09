Derby, Olson defeat Democratic challengers in House District 34

Polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday for the November midterm elections and results came in after midnight Wednesday.

In District 34 House, voters could choose between four candidates for two seats in the House. The state House candidates are incumbent Rep. Mike Derby, incumbent Rep. Jess Olson, Darla Drew and Jay Shultz.

Mike Derby — 6,350 votes — 33% of votes

Derby told the Journal in October he is supportive of legislation that helps small business owners succeed and grow, keeping tourism awareness high in Pierre and introducing and supporting legislation that protects and allows Ellsworth Air Force Base to grow.

"This this will be my fifth term, and I'm very excited and proud to serve District 34 again," Derby told the Journal Wednesday afternoon. He plans to hit the ground running with an executive board meeting next week in Pierre, where he will be shepherding a property tax relief bill. He said he was "very happy" that all District 34 candidates ran positive, issue-oriented campaigns.

Jess Olson — 5,868 votes — 30% of votes

Olson told the Journal in October her priorities in the Legislature will include keeping taxes low, working toward lower crime and safer community and supporting and investing in the military and families. She did not return phone calls from the Journal on Wednesday.

Darla Drew — 4,149 votes — 21% of votes

Jay Shultz — 3,000 votes — 15% of votes

