District 30 races too close to call as leaders emerge in 33 and 35

The District 30 State Senate race was far too close to call on Tuesday night at press time. The battle between two District 30 legislators was within 21 votes after 15 of 25 precincts reported. Much of Pennington County's portion of the district had not been tabulated.

Julie Frye-Mueller, the incumbent for the seat, led Tim Goodwin who was leaving the House of Representatives to challenge her. Frye-Mueller held a precarious 21-vote lead with more than 3,600 votes counted.

In the House race which opened up after Goodwin left his seat vacant, Dennis Krull with 28% of the vote and incumbent Trish Ladner with 26% were in the lead with 15 of 25 precincts reporting. Patrick Baumann had 24% of the vote so this race was also far too close to call at press time.

In District 33, the Senate race rematch between David Johnson and Janet Jensen held true to form from the 2020 election between the two. In 2020, Johnson received 56% of the vote to Jensen's 44% and Tuesday night, Johnson was leading with 57% of the vote with five precincts left to be counted.

In the District 33 House of Representatives race, Phil Jensen won a spot on the general election ballot with more than 30% of the vote.

Incumbents held off opponents in the District 35 House of Representatives race. Tony Randolph and Tina Mulally held almost the same percentages in each of the nine precincts and the early and absentee voting, with each garnering about 30% of the vote. Box Elder Mayor Larry Larson and Elizabeth Regalado each held about 20% of the vote with one precinct left to be counted as of press time.

Incumbent Jessica Castleberry ran unopposed for her seat in the District 35 Senate race.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.