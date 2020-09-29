Duhamel, Calabrese running for Senate District 32 seat

“As a fifth generation South Dakotan, I love this state. I promise to work hard to make it an even better place to live and work,” she said in a news release. “My commitment is to grow our economy, making South Dakota even more attractive for future generations.”

Calabrese is a small business owner in downtown Rapid City. He also works in business development for a local software development company and serves on the Rapid City Parks and Recreation Board.

Calabrese said he decided to run for the District 32 Senate seat to protect small businesses, fight for environmental concerns in the Black Hills, public education and criminal justice reform.

“I’m ready to work to protect the quality of life in the Black Hills, maintain a climate that supports local small business, and enhance opportunities for future generations to thrive," he said. "Protecting our scenic beauty and clean waters is important to me. Our state government needs to invest in public education, pursue criminal justice reform and aid those who are struggling.”

The state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and other health care concerns also spurred Calabrese to run for office.

"We really need a consistent, statewide response to the pandemic that balances the health of our economy and the safety of our citizens," he said. "I also strongly support making health care available to all, including taking advantage of Medicaid expansion like most other states. This is more important now than ever before in the face of economic uncertainty for many in our community.”

