Early voting begins Monday for Rapid City Area Schools bond election

Early voting opportunities for the $189.5 million Rapid City Area Schools bond issue begins today at the Pennington County Auditor's office, 130 Kansas City St., in downtown Rapid City.

Registered voters within the Rapid City Area School District, in both Pennington and Meade counties, may cast their ballots during the early voting hours at the Pennington County Auditor's office.

Early voting will be held 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday from Jan. 27 through Feb. 24. The special general election on the bond proposal is scheduled for Feb. 25.

In order for the school bond to pass, voters must approve the measure by a 60% margin.

A public campaign kick-off rally, sponsored by "Vote YES for RC Schools," is set for 11 a.m. Monday at the former Imperial Hotel location, 100 St. Joseph St. in downtown Rapid City.

"After serving on the school district Facilities Task Force, I agreed to co-chair the Vote YES for RC Schools campaign because I adamantly believe that a strong K-12 educational system underpins the future of our children, the future of our children, the future of our economy, and the overall quality of life in our community," Val Simpson, co-chair of the group, said in a news release.

