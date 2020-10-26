Early voting in Pennington County far outpacing 2016 presidential election

The number of Pennington County residents voting early in the 2020 election has far surpassed 2016 totals with a week until Election Day on Nov. 3.

In the 2016 presidential election, 19,523 votes were cast early in the county. So far this year, 28,900 votes have been cast.

County Auditor Cindy Mohler said Monday she hopes her office will finish counting votes by the regular time on Election Day, which is around 11 p.m.

“If all goes well,” she said. “Things can happen, machines break down, have glitches. I think we’ll be fairly normal as far as when things get done.”

The office has sent out 23,100 absentee ballots as of Monday morning and received 18,700, with 10,200 having voted at the auditor’s office.

Mohler said when people come to vote either at the auditor’s office or at the polls on Election Day, they should bring a photo ID with them. If a voter forgets an ID, they can sign a Personal ID Affidavit.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mohler also said she has plenty of volunteers ready to work at the polls on Nov. 3.