Early voting in Pennington County far outpacing 2016 presidential election

The number of Pennington County residents voting early in the 2020 election has far surpassed 2016 totals with a week until Election Day on Nov. 3.
In the 2016 presidential election, 19,523 votes were cast early in the county. So far this year, 28,900 votes have been cast.
County Auditor Cindy Mohler said Monday she hopes her office will finish counting votes by the regular time on Election Day, which is around 11 p.m.
“If all goes well,” she said. “Things can happen, machines break down, have glitches. I think we’ll be fairly normal as far as when things get done.”
The office has sent out 23,100 absentee ballots as of Monday morning and received 18,700, with 10,200 having voted at the auditor’s office.
Mohler said when people come to vote either at the auditor’s office or at the polls on Election Day, they should bring a photo ID with them. If a voter forgets an ID, they can sign a Personal ID Affidavit.
Mohler also said she has plenty of volunteers ready to work at the polls on Nov. 3.
“Right now, people keep talking about being low on workers, but we’ve had more people volunteer this year than we’ve ever had,” she said.
Mohler said she has 160 volunteers, compared to the usual 120. She said the county is trying to put a couple of extra people at each location and have one person sanitize voting stations.
Polling locations will not require voters to wear masks, though although signs will ask them to observe six feet of social distance.
“We cannot require someone to wear a mask because we can’t take away their right to vote by saying wear a mask,” Mohler said. “It’s up to the people whether they want to wear a mask or not.”
The deadline to register to vote was Oct. 19, which was also the first day to vote in the Rapid City Ward 1 special election to fill a council seat. The candidates are Tessa LaHaie and former councilor Ron Weifenbach. Mohler said there will be a separate table to vote in the special election in Ward 1 and that there will be a separate ballot.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 3. To check for voter registration information, polling place location and the ballot, visit the Secretary of State’s website.
