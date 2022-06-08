FINAL UPDATE: 2022 June primary election results

Here are the latest election results for statewide, local legislative, county, city and school races as of midnight Wednesday.
All information is unofficial and comes from the South Dakota Secretary of State's website.
(I) — Incumbent
Statewide
Governor (641/679 precincts reporting)
Steven Haugaard — 28,100 votes — 24%
WINNER: Kristi Noem (I) — 91,033 votes — 76%
U.S. Senate (641/679 precincts reporting)
WINNER: John Thune (I) — 85,119 votes — 72%
Bruce Whalen — 23,811 votes — 20%
Mark Mowry — 8,755 votes — 7%
U.S. Representative (649/679 precincts)
WINNER: Dusty Johnson (I) — 70,355 votes — 59%
Taffy Howard — 48,186 votes — 41%
Amendment C (641/679 precincts)
Yes — 58,614 votes — 33%
WINNER: No — 121,432 votes — 67%
Local legislative races
District 30
Senate (25/25 precincts)
POSSIBLE RECOUNT
PROJECTED WINNER: Julie Frye-Mueller (I) — 2,848 votes — 50%
Tim Goodwin — 2,802 votes — 50%
House (25/25 precincts)
Patrick Baumann — 2,038 votes — 23%
WINNER: Dennis Krull — 2,535 votes — 29%
Lisa Gennaro — 1,309 votes — 15%
Gerold Herrick — 660 votes — 8%
WINNER: Trish Ladner (I) — 2,133 votes — 25%
District 32
House (9/9 precincts)
WINNER: Becky Drury (I) — 1,235 votes — 41%
Jamie Giedd — 635 votes — 21%
WINNER: Steve Duffy — 1,167 votes — 38%
District 33
Senate (13/13 precincts)
WINNER: David Johnson (I) — 2,706 votes — 57%
Janet Jensen — 2,056 votes — 43%
House (13/13 precincts)
WINNER: Curt Massie — 1,885 votes — 25%
WINNER: Phil Jensen (I) — 2,298 votes — 30%
Janette McIntyre — 1,589 votes — 21%
Dean Aurand — 1,794 votes — 24%
District 34
House (8/8 precincts)
WINNER: Mike Derby (I) — 2,852 votes — 41%
WINNER: Jess Olson (I) — 2,297 votes — 33%
Jodie Frye — 1,788 votes — 26%
District 35
House (9/9 precincts)
WINNER: Tony Randolph (I) — 1,320 votes — 31%
Elizabeth Regalado — 785 votes — 18%
Larry Larson — 859 votes — 20%
WINNER: Tina Mulally (I) — 1,281 votes — 30%
Pennington County
Sheriff (48/48 precincts)
WINNER: Brian Mueller — 10,558 votes — 66%
Ryan Mechaley — 5,437 votes — 34%
County Commissioner District 1 (12/12 precincts)
Mike Mueller — 1,960 votes — 45%
WINNER: Ron Rossknecht (I) — 2,366 votes — 55%
Rapid City Area Schools
Area 3 (6/6 precincts)
WINNER: Michael Birkeland — 2,341 votes — 57%
Gabe Doney (I) — 1,772 votes — 43%
Area 6 (16/17 precincts)
PROJECTED WINNER: Jamie Clapham — 2,436 votes — 60%
Janyce Hockenbary — 1,654 votes — 40%
Rapid City Council
Ward 2 (5/5 precincts)
Lindsey Seachris — 744 votes — 47%
WINNER: Bill Evans (I) — 826 votes — 53%
Ward 5 (5/5 precincts)
WINNER: Pat Roseland — 2,043 votes — 66%
J.J. Carrell — 1,076 votes — 34%