Four candidates compete for two District 35 House seats

Randolph was elected to the House in 2018. During the 2020 legislative session, Randolph served on the Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee, Education Committee and Military and Veterans Affairs Committee.

Randolph said he is an "uncompromising conservative" who wants to pull government "out of the pit of corruption and fiscal irresponsibility." He is a pro-life Christian, citing his faith as the guiding light for him to continue in office.

"I have become frustrated and grieved as our state and our nation grow colder to the things of God; our society becomes more torn apart and self-absorbed and our government becomes increasingly more unstable and unreliable," Randolph told the Journal. "We, the people, elect representatives and send them off with the best of intentions, hopes and lofty promises; only to be rewarded with bureaucracy, excuses and wavering, un-grounded principles."

Randolph said he wants to continue representing his constituents in Pierre to fight for stability, accountability and the strength in state government.