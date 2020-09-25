Four candidates vying for two District 32 House seats

Drury represented Ward 1 on the Rapid City Council since 2017. She served as the chair of the city's Legal and Finance Committee and was the vice chair of the City Council from 2018-2019.

Drury said she wants to continue serving the community in Pierre.

"I believe in collaboration between city, county and state governments and will work to continue and improve these relationships into the future," she said. “As part of the state legislature, I will continue to work on improving the quality of life in Rapid City, the Black Hills and South Dakota through fiscally responsible efforts."

Drury has served on several city boards and nonprofit organizations. She is a member of Skyline Toastmasters, the Military Affairs Committee, the Pennington County Republican Women’s Organization and the Pennington County Republican Party.

Johnson was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2018. He owns a business in downtown Rapid City and also hosts a podcast, Amplify Rapid City.

During the 2020 legislative session, Johnson served on the Commerce and Energy, Military and Veterans Affairs, and Taxation committees. He said he wants to continue his service in the state House to protect individual rights and foster a strong business community.