Hansen, Colombe win Rapid City school district board seats

Jim Hansen will return to the Rapid City Area Schools board joining Clay Colombe who was elected to it for the first time.

Hansen received 36% of the vote in the four-way race in Area 4. He replaces Mike Roesler. Colombe received 62% of the vote in Area 5. He replaces Christine Stephenson.

Hansen, 58, previously served from 2011-2017 and as board president from 2014-2017. He decided not to run in 2017 because of family health issues.

“We have to get our city back and running,” he said Tuesday night. “I understand there’s a pandemic, but we also have a lot that we have to get going. We have to make sure the schools are ready. Other schools across the state have already implemented a lot of their extracurricular activities and started on Monday. There’s a lot that we have to get going on.”

Hansen defeated Amy Sazue who received 30% of the vote, Bill Freytag, 24%, and Leah Lutheran, 10%.

“There were four great people that were running, and I’m very proud of all of them,” he said. “I hope they learned a lot about the process. I wish them well in their next endeavors.”