Hansen, Colombe win Rapid City school district board seats

Jim Hansen will return to the Rapid City Area Schools board joining Clay Colombe who was elected to it for the first time.
Hansen received 36% of the vote in the four-way race in Area 4. He replaces Mike Roesler. Colombe received 62% of the vote in Area 5. He replaces Christine Stephenson.
Hansen, 58, previously served from 2011-2017 and as board president from 2014-2017. He decided not to run in 2017 because of family health issues.
“We have to get our city back and running,” he said Tuesday night. “I understand there’s a pandemic, but we also have a lot that we have to get going. We have to make sure the schools are ready. Other schools across the state have already implemented a lot of their extracurricular activities and started on Monday. There’s a lot that we have to get going on.”
Hansen defeated Amy Sazue who received 30% of the vote, Bill Freytag, 24%, and Leah Lutheran, 10%.
“There were four great people that were running, and I’m very proud of all of them,” he said. “I hope they learned a lot about the process. I wish them well in their next endeavors.”
Hansen has been a Rapid City police officer for the last 32 years and is assigned to the Quality of Life Unit’s Care Campus. He has six children, the last of which will graduate from Central High School this year.
Colombe ran against Larry Begley, who received 38% of the vote in the Area 5 race. He said Tuesday night that he wants to focus on the school bond issue.
“It feels to be one of the first real Native American candidates to win a board seat,” said Colombe, an enrolled member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe. “We have to take a strong look at a new bond. There’s plenty of buildings that need attention.”
Colombe said he wants the board to have a better plan with the bond issue going forward and “not be in panic mode trying to get a bond to replace buildings.”
Colombe, 40, is the chief financial officer for the Rosebud Economic Development Corp. and has three children in the district — one at Central High School, one at South Middle School, and one at Wilson Elementary.
“I think that we need to examine thoroughly both facilities and teachers and staff to create the best school district for our kids,” Colombe said. “I believe my finance background allows me to help structure this as efficiently as possible.”
