Incumbents Rounds, Johnson win easily in state GOP primary races

South Dakota's incumbent congressional candidates cruised to easy wins in Tuesday's GOP primary election.
As of 10:15 p.m., Sen. Mike Rounds was defeating state Rep. Scyller Borglum of Rapid City with 75% of the vote, while Rep. Dusty Johnson had 76% of the vote in his race with Liz Marty May, a rancher and state lawmaker from Kyle.
The primary win puts Johnson on the ballot in November to face Libertarian candidate Randy "Uriah" Luallin of Hot Springs for a possible second term. Rounds, seeking a second term in the Senate, will face Dan Ahlers of Dell Rapids in the Nov. 3 general election.
"Thousands of South Dakotans have cast their votes, giving us one of the largest congressional primary wins in state history," Johnson said in a statement Tuesday night. "As I move toward the November election and the opportunity to continue representing our state, I’ll remember there is much work still to be done in the service of 'one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.'”
The two races were called shortly after 7 p.m. Mountain Time with 21% of votes reported statewide. At that time, Rounds had 17,107 votes. By 10:15 p.m., he had 56,695 votes while Borglum had 19,132 votes. Johnson, meanwhile, had received 57,568 votes by then and May 18,033 votes.
According to the Secretary of State's website, 21,520 people voted in Pennington County for the June 2 primary out of 75,232 registered voters.
Rounds received 73% of the county's vote, or about 8,900 votes, while Borglum received 27% of the vote, or 3,300 votes. Johnson received 76% of the vote, or about 9,200 votes, and May received 24% of the vote, or 2,900 votes.
Rounds has served as a U.S. senator since January 2015, four years after serving two four-year terms as South Dakota’s 31st governor.
Borglum, who moved to South Dakota in 2015, was appointed to the House in 2018 to finish a deceased legislator’s term. She then won re-election.
In the Democratic presidential primary, Joe Biden was leading Sen. Bernie Sanders at 10:15 p.m. in Pennington County with 78% of the vote, or 4,943 votes, while Sanders had received 23% of the vote.
President Donald Trump was unopposed in the GOP presidential primary.
