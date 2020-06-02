Incumbents Rounds, Johnson win easily in state GOP primary races

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

South Dakota's incumbent congressional candidates cruised to easy wins in Tuesday's GOP primary election.

As of 10:15 p.m., Sen. Mike Rounds was defeating state Rep. Scyller Borglum of Rapid City with 75% of the vote, while Rep. Dusty Johnson had 76% of the vote in his race with Liz Marty May, a rancher and state lawmaker from Kyle.

The primary win puts Johnson on the ballot in November to face Libertarian candidate Randy "Uriah" Luallin of Hot Springs for a possible second term. Rounds, seeking a second term in the Senate, will face Dan Ahlers of Dell Rapids in the Nov. 3 general election.

"Thousands of South Dakotans have cast their votes, giving us one of the largest congressional primary wins in state history," Johnson said in a statement Tuesday night. "As I move toward the November election and the opportunity to continue representing our state, I’ll remember there is much work still to be done in the service of 'one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.'”

The two races were called shortly after 7 p.m. Mountain Time with 21% of votes reported statewide. At that time, Rounds had 17,107 votes. By 10:15 p.m., he had 56,695 votes while Borglum had 19,132 votes. Johnson, meanwhile, had received 57,568 votes by then and May 18,033 votes.