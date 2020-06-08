Jerry Wright withdraws recount request in City Council race

Jerry Wright, a candidate for Ward 3 on the City Council, has decided not to pursue a recount for the June 2 election citing additional costs to the city to do it.
Wright sent an email Sunday to Chief Finance Officer Pauline Sumption notifying her of his decision. Wright copied the email to the Journal.
"Having learned Friday, June 5, that the recount of the Ward 3 election results would result in actual dollar cost to the City of Rapid City, I will not seek a recount of the votes," Wright wrote in the email. "In these times of budget shortfalls and public safety issues consuming city resources, we simply do not need any additional costs. I will submit a signed letter to this effect and mail it tonight, Sunday, June 7, 2020."
Wright filed paperwork Thursday requesting the recount after the June 2 election.
However, the recount request was sent prior to the City Council completing the official canvass to certify the election results. The canvass is set to be completed at noon Tuesday.
Sumption sent an email to Wright on Friday saying the recount paperwork would have to be refiled after the canvass is completed and laid out the plan to convene a recount board if Wright decided to pursue it.
Unofficial results from the June 2 election show Wright lost by less than 2 percentage points to Jason Salamun. Both Wright and Salamun challenged Ward 3 incumbent Chad Lewis, who finished third. The results reported by the Secretary of State's office show Salamun received 1,355 votes (34.99%), Wright 1,294 (33.41%) and Lewis 1,224 votes (31.6%).
Rapid City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker told the Journal last week that if Wright decided to pursue the recount, the cost associated would be at the city's expense.
"There are charges for that, so we would have charges for the staff time, a 15% administrative fee and the payment for the recount board," Shoemaker said.
Rapid City government is facing a projected $6.6 million budget shortfall following the economic downturn associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
