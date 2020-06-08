Jerry Wright withdraws recount request in City Council race

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jerry Wright, a candidate for Ward 3 on the City Council, has decided not to pursue a recount for the June 2 election citing additional costs to the city to do it.

Wright sent an email Sunday to Chief Finance Officer Pauline Sumption notifying her of his decision. Wright copied the email to the Journal.

"Having learned Friday, June 5, that the recount of the Ward 3 election results would result in actual dollar cost to the City of Rapid City, I will not seek a recount of the votes," Wright wrote in the email. "In these times of budget shortfalls and public safety issues consuming city resources, we simply do not need any additional costs. I will submit a signed letter to this effect and mail it tonight, Sunday, June 7, 2020."

Wright filed paperwork Thursday requesting the recount after the June 2 election.

However, the recount request was sent prior to the City Council completing the official canvass to certify the election results. The canvass is set to be completed at noon Tuesday.