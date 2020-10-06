Johnson, Ryder face off in District 33 Senate race

Voters in District 33 will be making their choice on who will serve in the state Senate when Republican David Johnson and Democrat Ryan Ryder square off for the seat on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
Johnson was first elected to the South Dakota House of Representatives in 2016 and was re-elected in 2018. Johnson is looking to switch legislative chambers from the House to the Senate.
Ryder ran against Phil Jensen in the 2018 District 33 Senate race, but came short by just over 2,000 votes. Jensen is not running for re-election for the Senate race, instead focusing his attention on returning to the state House.
District 33 encompasses portions of Rapid City north of Interstate 90, far west Rapid City, and the east central Black Hills from Black Hawk to Pactola and Sheridan lakes.
Johnson lives in Rapid City. He's a licensed pilot and was an officer in the U.S. Air Force and Reserve. Johnson has also served as president of the Rapid City chapter of Right to Life and a past vice chair of the Pennington County Republican Party.
In the June Republican primary, Johnson defeated Janet Jensen, Sen. Phil Jensen's wife, by a margin of 55.6% to 44.4%.
Johnson said he wishes to continue focusing on reducing what he sees are burdens on South Dakotans by streamlining and limiting government.
"I've been overwhelmed with support and encouragement by constituents to move on to the Senate where my successful legislative efforts can be heard in the upper chamber," he said.
In the 2020 legislative session, Johnson authored nine bills, but only five passed the House. Three moved on to the Senate, where two of the bills dealt with drones. The measures passed and were signed by Gov. Kristi Noem. His bill to call for a constitutional convention failed in the Senate.
Johnson said his earlier successful legislation includes open-government statutes, fair election proceedings and reductions in state regulations that have stifled small businesses. He also helped author a modernized forest health initiative for the Black Hills.
His proudest triumph, he said, is his battle to delete more than 50 state laws burdening citizens, an effort that took three years to complete.
Ryder lives in Black Hawk. He received his law degree and joined the U.S. Air Force as an assistant staff judge advocate at Ellsworth Air Force Base, where he served as both a federal prosecutor and criminal defense attorney.
In 2006, Ryder began work as a deputy state's attorney for Pennington County. He also serves on numerous boards, is a member of the Knights of Columbus and South Dakota Partners in Policy Making.
Ryder said he and many constituents are tired of the same people in the state Legislature and it is time for a change.
"We've had the same legislators for the past several years, it's like a rotating or spinning wheel," Ryder said. "With Phil Jensen and David Johnson looking to swap places, it is a lot of the same. Many of the same issues are going to be there again."
Ryder said he's tired of the division and that he would be a senator that would work to find common ground on issues impacting all South Dakotans. He said the one-party politics of South Dakota has lead to questionable gerrymandering of districts and corruption.
With his background in legal work at the state and federal level, Ryder said he would be a voice of reason in Pierre.
"As citizens, we shouldn’t have to worry that our elected representative is drafting legislative language that will produce unintended consequences," Ryder said. "When personal goals and agendas take precedence over responsible legislation, everyone loses."
Ryder said he is a proponent of expanding Medicaid, especially with the health consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, to those who are less fortunate.
Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.
