Johnson, Ryder face off in District 33 Senate race

Ryder said he and many constituents are tired of the same people in the state Legislature and it is time for a change.

"We've had the same legislators for the past several years, it's like a rotating or spinning wheel," Ryder said. "With Phil Jensen and David Johnson looking to swap places, it is a lot of the same. Many of the same issues are going to be there again."

Ryder said he's tired of the division and that he would be a senator that would work to find common ground on issues impacting all South Dakotans. He said the one-party politics of South Dakota has lead to questionable gerrymandering of districts and corruption.

With his background in legal work at the state and federal level, Ryder said he would be a voice of reason in Pierre.

"As citizens, we shouldn’t have to worry that our elected representative is drafting legislative language that will produce unintended consequences," Ryder said. "When personal goals and agendas take precedence over responsible legislation, everyone loses."

Ryder said he is a proponent of expanding Medicaid, especially with the health consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, to those who are less fortunate.

