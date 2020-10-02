LaHaie, Weifenbach file for Ward 1 City Council seat

Two candidates submitted petitions by the 5 p.m. Friday deadline for the vacant Ward 1 position on the Rapid City Council Tessa Lahaie and former council member Ron Weifenbach.

According to a news release, the city's Finance Office has verified and approved the petitions of both candidates.

LaHaie and Weifenbach will compete in the municipal election scheduled for Nov. 3 to fill the remaining 20-month unexpired term of former Ward 1 City Councilor Lisa Modrick.

Modrick was removed from office by a vote of the City Council in March.

Voter registration deadline for the Ward 1 special election is Oct. 19, the same date early voting would begin for the municipal special election. Anyone registered to vote in Ward 1 is eligible to vote early beginning Oct. 19, even if they have already voted early in the general election.

For more information, contact the city's Finance Department at 394-4143.

