 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking alert top story

LIVE UPDATES: 2022 November general election results

  • Updated
  • 0
110922-election02.jpg

Voters could grab an "I Voted" sticker after dropping their ballot into the box while casting their vote on Tuesday at the Box Elder Event Center.

 Matt Gade, Journal staff

Here are the latest election results for statewide, local legislative, county, and Circuit Court races. This list will be updated every 30 minutes after 7 p.m. MST.

All information is unofficial and comes from the South Dakota Secretary of State's website.

(I) — Incumbent

Statewide

Governor and Lieutenant Governor (256/687 precincts reporting)

Jamie Smith and Jennifer Keintz — 41,209 votes — 33%

Tracy Quint and Ashley Strand — 3,373 votes — 3%

Kristi Noem (I) and Larry Rhoden (I) — 78,726 votes — 64%

People are also reading…

U.S. Senate (256/687 precincts reporting)

Brian Bengs — 29,753 votes — 24%

Tamara Lesnar — 4,880 votes — 4%

John Thune (I) —  87,799 votes — 72%

U.S. Representative (191/687 precincts)

Collin Duprel — 23,719 votes — 20%

Dusty Johnson (I) — 92,349 votes — 80%

Secretary of State (256/687 precincts)

Thomas Cool — 40,477 votes — 35%

Monae Johnson — 76,032 votes — 65%

State Auditor (256/687 precincts)

Stephanie Marty — 34,872 votes — 30%

Rene Meyer — 5,960 votes — 5%

Richard Sattgast (I) — 75,076 votes — 65%

State Treasurer (256/687 precincts)

John Cunningham — 35,830 votes — 31%

Josh Haeder (I) — 79,153 votes — 69%

Commissioner of School and Public Lands (256/687 precincts)

Timothy Azure — 35,671 votes — 31%

Brock Greenfield — 77,939 votes — 69%

Public Utilities Commissioner (256/687 precincts)

Jeff Barth — 33,692 votes — 29%

Chris Nelson (I) — 82,789 votes — 71%

State Questions

Amendment D — Medicaid (256/687 precincts)

Yes — 65,957 votes — 55%

No — 54,103 votes — 45%

Initiated Measure 27 — recreational marijuana (256/687 precincts)

Yes — 55,562 votes — 45%

No — 66,593 votes — 55%

Local legislative races

District 27

Senate (3/25 precincts)

Red Dawn Foster (I) — 42 votes — 17%

David Jones — 205 votes — 83%

House (3/25 precincts)

Peri Pourier (I) — 46 votes — 11%

Norma Rendon — 29 votes — 7%

Liz May (I) — 193 votes — 46%

Bud May — 154 votes — 36%

District 29

House (4/38 precincts)

Sean Natchke — 238 votes — 18%

Gary Cammack — 495 votes — 38%

Kirk Chaffee (I) — 587 votes — 44%

District 30

House (4/25 precincts)

Bret Swanson — 160 votes — 11%

Dennis Krull — 578 votes — 39%

Trish Ladner (I) — 759 votes — 51%

District 32

Senate (0/9 precincts)

Nicole Heenan — XXX votes – XX%

Helene Duhamel (I) — XXX votes — XX%

House (0/9 precincts)

Jonathan Old Horse — XXX votes — XX%

Christine Stephenson — XXX votes — XX%

Becky Drury (I) — XXX votes — XX%

Steve Duffy — XXX votes — XX%

District 33

Senate (0/12 precincts)

Darren Friedel — XXX votes — XX%

David Johnson (I) — 1,989 votes — 57%

House (8/12 precincts)

Vince Vidal — XXX votes — XX%

Curt Massie — XXX votes — XX%

Phil Jensen (I) — XXX votes — XX%

District 34

House (0/8 precincts)

Darla Drew — XXX votes — XX%

Jay Shultz — XXX votes — XX%

Jess Olson (I) — XXX votes — XX%

Mike Derby (I) — XXX votes — XX%

District 35

House (0/9 precincts)

Pat Cromwell — XXX votes — XX%

David Hubbard — XXX votes — XX%

Tony Randolph (I) — XXX votes — XX%

Tina Mulally (I) — XXX votes — XX%

Custer County

County Commissioner At Large (0/10 precincts)

Craig Hindle (I) — XXX votes — XX%

Mike Linde (I) — XXX votes — XX%

Jim Lintz (I) — XXX votes — XX%

Kevin Rosse — XXX votes — XX%

Lawrence County

County Commissioner At Large (9/11 precincts)

Sherry Smith — 3,352 votes — 18%

Eric Jennings  — 5,241 votes — 28%

Brandon Flanagan (I) — 5,407 votes — 28%

Richard Sleep (I) — 5,048 votes — 27%

Fourth Circuit Judge, Position D (14/114 precincts)

Tina Hogue — 816 votes — 10%

Chad Callahan — 1,486 votes — 19%

Jennifer Tomac — 682 votes — 9%

John Fitzgerald — 3,505 votes — 45%

David Natvig — 1,361 votes — 17%

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk reportedly considers putting all of Twitter behind a paywall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News