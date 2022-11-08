LIVE UPDATES: 2022 November general election results

Here are the latest election results for statewide, local legislative, county, and Circuit Court races. This list will be updated every 30 minutes after 7 p.m. MST.
All information is unofficial and comes from the South Dakota Secretary of State's website.
(I) — Incumbent
Statewide
Governor and Lieutenant Governor (256/687 precincts reporting)
Jamie Smith and Jennifer Keintz — 41,209 votes — 33%
Tracy Quint and Ashley Strand — 3,373 votes — 3%
Kristi Noem (I) and Larry Rhoden (I) — 78,726 votes — 64%
U.S. Senate (256/687 precincts reporting)
Brian Bengs — 29,753 votes — 24%
Tamara Lesnar — 4,880 votes — 4%
John Thune (I) — 87,799 votes — 72%
U.S. Representative (191/687 precincts)
Collin Duprel — 23,719 votes — 20%
Dusty Johnson (I) — 92,349 votes — 80%
Secretary of State (256/687 precincts)
Thomas Cool — 40,477 votes — 35%
Monae Johnson — 76,032 votes — 65%
State Auditor (256/687 precincts)
Stephanie Marty — 34,872 votes — 30%
Rene Meyer — 5,960 votes — 5%
Richard Sattgast (I) — 75,076 votes — 65%
State Treasurer (256/687 precincts)
John Cunningham — 35,830 votes — 31%
Josh Haeder (I) — 79,153 votes — 69%
Commissioner of School and Public Lands (256/687 precincts)
Timothy Azure — 35,671 votes — 31%
Brock Greenfield — 77,939 votes — 69%
Public Utilities Commissioner (256/687 precincts)
Jeff Barth — 33,692 votes — 29%
Chris Nelson (I) — 82,789 votes — 71%
State Questions
Amendment D — Medicaid (256/687 precincts)
Yes — 65,957 votes — 55%
No — 54,103 votes — 45%
Initiated Measure 27 — recreational marijuana (256/687 precincts)
Yes — 55,562 votes — 45%
No — 66,593 votes — 55%
Local legislative races
District 27
Senate (3/25 precincts)
Red Dawn Foster (I) — 42 votes — 17%
David Jones — 205 votes — 83%
House (3/25 precincts)
Peri Pourier (I) — 46 votes — 11%
Norma Rendon — 29 votes — 7%
Liz May (I) — 193 votes — 46%
Bud May — 154 votes — 36%
District 29
House (4/38 precincts)
Sean Natchke — 238 votes — 18%
Gary Cammack — 495 votes — 38%
Kirk Chaffee (I) — 587 votes — 44%
District 30
House (4/25 precincts)
Bret Swanson — 160 votes — 11%
Dennis Krull — 578 votes — 39%
Trish Ladner (I) — 759 votes — 51%
District 32
Senate (0/9 precincts)
Nicole Heenan — XXX votes – XX%
Helene Duhamel (I) — XXX votes — XX%
House (0/9 precincts)
Jonathan Old Horse — XXX votes — XX%
Christine Stephenson — XXX votes — XX%
Becky Drury (I) — XXX votes — XX%
Steve Duffy — XXX votes — XX%
District 33
Senate (0/12 precincts)
Darren Friedel — XXX votes — XX%
David Johnson (I) — 1,989 votes — 57%
House (8/12 precincts)
Vince Vidal — XXX votes — XX%
Curt Massie — XXX votes — XX%
Phil Jensen (I) — XXX votes — XX%
District 34
House (0/8 precincts)
Darla Drew — XXX votes — XX%
Jay Shultz — XXX votes — XX%
Jess Olson (I) — XXX votes — XX%
Mike Derby (I) — XXX votes — XX%
District 35
House (0/9 precincts)
Pat Cromwell — XXX votes — XX%
David Hubbard — XXX votes — XX%
Tony Randolph (I) — XXX votes — XX%
Tina Mulally (I) — XXX votes — XX%
Custer County
County Commissioner At Large (0/10 precincts)
Craig Hindle (I) — XXX votes — XX%
Mike Linde (I) — XXX votes — XX%
Jim Lintz (I) — XXX votes — XX%
Kevin Rosse — XXX votes — XX%
Lawrence County
County Commissioner At Large (9/11 precincts)
Sherry Smith — 3,352 votes — 18%
Eric Jennings — 5,241 votes — 28%
Brandon Flanagan (I) — 5,407 votes — 28%
Richard Sleep (I) — 5,048 votes — 27%
Fourth Circuit Judge, Position D (14/114 precincts)
Tina Hogue — 816 votes — 10%
Chad Callahan — 1,486 votes — 19%
Jennifer Tomac — 682 votes — 9%
John Fitzgerald — 3,505 votes — 45%
David Natvig — 1,361 votes — 17%