Massie joins Jensen, Johnson in District 33

Polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday for the November midterm elections and results came in after midnight Wednesday.

In District 33, voters could choose between three candidates for two seats in the House and two candidates for one seat in the Senate. The House candidates are incumbent Rep. Phil Jensen, Curt Massie and Vince Vidal. The Senate candidates are Darren Friedel and incumbent Sen. David Johnson.

House

Phil Jensen — 6,396 votes — 40% of votes

Jensen told the Journal in October his priorities in the Legislature will be addressing corruption in state government and election integrity. He did not return phone calls on Wednesday.

Curt Massie — 5,732 votes — 36% of votes

Massie told the Journal in October his priorities will include improving education in the state, contributing to a better climate for business growth and fixing the tax structure.

"I tell you what, I'm very excited," Massie told the Journal Wednesday morning. "I'm honored that the people in District 33 voted for me to go and I'm happy to go serve in Pierre." Moving forward, Massie said he plans to focus on keeping grocery taxes low and property taxes from escalating.

Vince Vidal — 3,807 votes — 24% of votes

Senate

David Johnson — 7,883 — 75.65% of votes

Johnson told the Journal his key issues are supporting public education in South Dakota and supporting veterans and men and women in uniform.

It's nice to have the election over, Johnson said.

"I don't think there's any candidate anywhere, win or lose, who won't tell you it's just nice to have the elections over. And you know what, the people of South Dakota are glad they're over too because of the inundation of commercials and signs and mailings and stuff," Johnson said. "Everybody's just happy to have it over. "

As far as what's up next, Johnson said the Republican caucus will meet and select leadership in preparation for the next legislative session in January.

"When that session begins, we'll begin establishing laws, creating laws, repealing laws and listening to the people of South Dakota," he said.

Darren Friedel — 2,537 — 24.35% of votes

Reporters Shalom Baer Gee, Laura Heckmann and Tanya Manus contributed to this report.