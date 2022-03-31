Meade County appointed treasurer seeks seat retention

Robin Shrake announced her candidacy for Meade County Treasurer Thursday.

Shrake, 54, is the current county treasurer after her appointment to the seat by the Meade County Commission about six months ago.

The treasurer's office collects nearly $100 million in revenue each year generated from more than 100 taxing entities, issues motor vehicle licenses and titles, invests the county's funds and is part of the checks and balances system with the auditor's office.

In her time as treasurer, she has brought greater office efficiency and a higher degree of customer service, according to a press release. She continues to implement and utilize county computer software that was not previously fully used.

Shrake has also updated the methods in which people can pay their taxes, including electronically, streamlined the number of banking accounts which affords a more accurate reflection of the county's financial standing, improved the treasurer's website.

"With the tremendous growth we are seeing in Meade County, it is important that we’re no longer are using outdated or inefficient accounting methods,” she said in the release.

Shrake is known to Meade County residents as the manager of Kickstart Travel Center east of Sturgis. She organized multiple events at the Thunder Dome, rental properties, convenience store, fast food and fuel businesses. She managed hundreds of employees and financial matters for the business for two decades.

Shrake is originally from Lead and graduated from Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell. She taught in the Meade 46-1 School District and for the United States Department of Defense Starbase STEM program. She is also one of the main organizers of the Sturgis Mustang Rally.

