More than 18,000 have voted in Pennington County for presidential election

More than 18,000 votes have been cast since Sept. 18 in Pennington County for the Nov. 3 election that will select the next president, County Auditor Cindy Mohler said Monday.

Voters have returned about 13,017 absentee ballots and another 5,141 have voted in person so far, bringing the total votes cast to 18,158. This is an increase of 2,914 since last week's 10,103 total.

In addition, the Auditor's Office has now sent out 22,295 absentee ballots.

On the first day of voting on Sept. 18, the Auditor's Office saw 370 voters compared to 163 on the first day of voting for the 2016 election.

In the 2016 presidential election, 19,523 residents voted early. Overall, 48,665 ballots were cast in the county in 2016 out of 71,371 registered voters. As of Sept. 1, Pennington County has 77,546 active voters, according to the secretary of state's website.

This year's election will decide the next president, the District 4 Pennington County commissioner, the U.S. Senate race and state legislative seats.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}