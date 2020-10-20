More than 23,000 have already voted in Pennington County for Nov. 3 election

More than 23,000 votes have been cast since Sept. 18 in Pennington County for the Nov. 3 election, County Auditor Cindy Mohler said Tuesday.

Voters have returned 16,000 absentee ballots and another 7,818 have voted in person so far, bringing the total votes cast to 23,818. This is an increase of 5,660 since last week's 18,158 total.

In addition, the Auditor's Office has now sent out 22,990 absentee ballots. About 69.5% of the ballots have been returned.

On the first day of voting on Sept. 18, the Auditor's Office saw 370 voters compared to 163 on the first day of voting for the 2016 election.

In the 2016 presidential election, 19,523 residents voted early. Overall, 48,665 ballots were cast in the county in 2016 out of 71,371 registered voters. Pennington County had 79,048 active voters as of Oct. 1, which is an increase of 1,502 over Sept. 1, according to the secretary of state's website.

The county had 38,898 registered Republicans, 17,579 Democrats, 21,826 non-party affiliated or Independent, 493 Libertarian and 252 other.