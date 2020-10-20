More than 23,000 have already voted in Pennington County for Nov. 3 election

More than 23,000 votes have been cast since Sept. 18 in Pennington County for the Nov. 3 election, County Auditor Cindy Mohler said Tuesday.
Voters have returned 16,000 absentee ballots and another 7,818 have voted in person so far, bringing the total votes cast to 23,818. This is an increase of 5,660 since last week's 18,158 total.
In addition, the Auditor's Office has now sent out 22,990 absentee ballots. About 69.5% of the ballots have been returned.
On the first day of voting on Sept. 18, the Auditor's Office saw 370 voters compared to 163 on the first day of voting for the 2016 election.
In the 2016 presidential election, 19,523 residents voted early. Overall, 48,665 ballots were cast in the county in 2016 out of 71,371 registered voters. Pennington County had 79,048 active voters as of Oct. 1, which is an increase of 1,502 over Sept. 1, according to the secretary of state's website.
The county had 38,898 registered Republicans, 17,579 Democrats, 21,826 non-party affiliated or Independent, 493 Libertarian and 252 other.
According to the Associated Press, South Dakota had 572,655 active registered voters as of Friday, which is a 5.2% increase since the last presidential election. There were 275,037 Republicans registered, 157,672 Democrats, 136,343 Independents and 2,242 Libertarians.
Monday was the last day to register to vote, and the first day to early vote in the Rapid City Ward 1 special election to fill a council seat. The candidates are Tessa LaHaie and former councilor Ron Weifenbach.
This year's election will decide the next president, the District 4 Pennington County commissioner, the U.S. Senate race and state legislative seats.
County residents can submit absentee ballot applications as late as 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, the day before the election. Applications can also be emailed with a copy of an ID to elections@pennco.org.
Absentee ballots must be mailed to the auditor’s office or placed in the sole ballot drop-off box in the entry to the county Administration building by 7 p.m. Nov. 3. The box is open to the public 24/7. Mailed-in ballots require $1 postage.
Only three people can vote at the auditor's window at the same time. People will be asked to social distance while voting and waiting in line, but masks are not required.
Those wondering if they’ve already requested a ballot can call the auditor’s office at 394-2153.
Those who checked “All elections” while filling out the application for the primary election do not need to submit an application again.
To check for voter registration information, polling place location and the ballot, visit the Sec. of State’s website.
