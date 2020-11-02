 Skip to main content
More than 36,000 ballots cast in Pennington County before Election Day
More than 36,000 ballots cast in Pennington County before Election Day

Auditor's office prepares absentee ballots

Boxes of absentee ballots sit in the Pennington County Auditor's office on Sept. 11.

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

A little less than half of all registered voters Pennington County have voted early in this year's election.

County Auditor Cindy Mohler said Monday that 36,600 ballots have been cast — 21,400 mailed-in and 15,200 votes in person.

In the 2016 presidential election, 19,523 votes were cast before Election Day, which is Tuesday this year. 

County Auditor Cindy Mohler said she hopes her office will finish counting votes by the regular time on Election Day, which is around 11 p.m.

The office has sent out 23,274 absentee ballots as of Monday morning.

Mohler said when people come to vote at the polls on Election Day, they should bring a photo ID with them. If a voter forgets an ID, they can sign a Personal ID Affidavit.

Mohler also said she has plenty of volunteers ready to work at the polls on Nov. 3.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. To check for voter registration information, polling place location and the ballot, visit the Secretary of State’s website.

