More than 36,000 ballots cast in Pennington County before Election Day

A little less than half of all registered voters Pennington County have voted early in this year's election.

County Auditor Cindy Mohler said Monday that 36,600 ballots have been cast — 21,400 mailed-in and 15,200 votes in person.

In the 2016 presidential election, 19,523 votes were cast before Election Day, which is Tuesday this year.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

County Auditor Cindy Mohler said she hopes her office will finish counting votes by the regular time on Election Day, which is around 11 p.m.

The office has sent out 23,274 absentee ballots as of Monday morning.

Mohler said when people come to vote at the polls on Election Day, they should bring a photo ID with them. If a voter forgets an ID, they can sign a Personal ID Affidavit.

Mohler also said she has plenty of volunteers ready to work at the polls on Nov. 3.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. To check for voter registration information, polling place location and the ballot, visit the Secretary of State’s website.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.