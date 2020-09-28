Nearly 7,000 have voted in Pennington County since Sept. 18

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nearly 7,000 votes have been cast since Sept. 18 in Pennington County for the Nov. 3 election that will select the next president, County Auditor Cindy Mohler said Monday.

Voters have returned about 4,764 absentee ballots and another 1,954 have voted in person so far, bringing the total votes cast to 6,718.

In addition, the Auditor's Office has now sent out 21,066 absentee ballots, an increase of 1,000 from Sept. 21.

On the first day of voting on Sept. 18, the Auditor's Office saw 370 voters compared to 163 on the first day of voting for the 2016 election.

In the 2016 presidential election, 19,523 residents voted early. Overall, 48,665 ballots were cast in the county in 2016 out of 71,371 registered voters. As of Sept. 1, Pennington County has 77,546 active voters, according to the secretary of state's website.

This year's election will decide the next president, the District 4 Pennington County commissioner, the U.S. Senate race and state legislative seats.