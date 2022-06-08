Primary election results vary based on location

Tuesday's primary election provided some interesting results across the Black Hills.

Gov. Kristi Noem matched her statewide voting support in Black Hills counties, but the candidates she supported through endorsements or political action committee donations didn't enjoy the same success she did.

In Pennington County, Noem received 73% of the vote compared to her statewide total of 76%.

However, the District 30 Senate race where state Rep. Tim Goodwin received her endorsement and financial support didn't follow a trend. Goodwin won 56% in Pennington County. But in Custer County, Noem received 75% of the vote where Goodwin only garnered 47%. In Fall River County, the divergence between Noem as a candidate and her endorsement was wider. Noem had 78% of the vote in Fall River County, but Goodwin lost to incumbent Julie Frye-Mueller 55-45%.

When all the votes were tallied, Frye-Muller beat Goodwin 2,848 to 2,802 — a slim margin of victory for Frye-Mueller that could trigger a recount.

"The wacka-doodles West River won," Frye-Mueller said Wednesday morning. "Lee Schoenbeck is a problem, and what he has done by dividing the party and promoting so many left-leaning people and trying to sell them as conservative Republicans constitutionalists is just ridiculous."

According to pre-primary reports, Goodwin raised 10 times as much money versus Frye-Mueller for the campaign. Friends of John Roberts, a political action committee bearing the name of a Rapid City Council member donated $10,000 to Goodwin and another $5,000 came from a PAC that was directed by Schoenbeck.

"I typically don't ask for money from people," Frye-Mueller said. "I'm very blessed because there are people who will just send me contributions and every bit of that helps because it helps to get your message out there. But a lot of the people who funded my opponent's campaign are people who I would not align with."

Frye-Mueller said that the secret to her success over someone who outspent her by so much was simply by taking her public service seriously.

"I have gone to meetings in Fall River and Custer County. I've been there to try and support people at county commission meetings," she said of her success in the southern portion of the district. "In both counties, I try and stay engaged with those counties as well because they're very important to me. A lot of them are ranching communities, small businesses, and all that matters a lot in our state, so I just try and stay engaged with as many people as I can there because I really love my district."

There was no Democratic candidate in the Senate race in District 30, so barring a recount, Frye-Mueller will retain her seat. Rep. Goodwin said he is considering asking for a recount.

Fall River County voters tended to skew further to the political right than voters in other counties. For instance, Congressman Dusty Johnson won 59% of the vote statewide, but his challenger, state Rep. Taffy Howard, received 49% of the vote in Fall River County.

Amendment C — a proposal to force tax increases and large spending bills to receive 60% to win approval — failed by more than 67% statewide. In Fall River County, only 60% of the residents voted against the measure.

Fall River County was also the difference-maker for state House incumbent Rep. Trish Ladner. Dennis Krull won the most votes in that race followed by Ladner. Ladner lost to Patrick Baumann in both Pennington and Custer County precincts in District 30, but she won in Fall River County by about 300 votes and secured the second spot on the ballot behind Krull.

Krull and Ladner will face Democrat Bret Swanson in November with the top two heading to Pierre.

In District 35, Noem had similar issues. The support for her over opponent Steve Haugaard was strong in that district. Still, the two candidates who ran with her endorsement and support, Box Elder Mayor Larry Larson and Elizabeth Regalado, both failed to unseat Tony Randolph or Tina Mulally. They both won spots on the November General Election ballot against Democrats Pat Cromwell and David Hubbard.

Husband and wife teams didn't fare well, with Frye-Mueller's husband Mike Mueller losing the Pennington County Commission race to incumbent Ron Rossknecht and District 33 Rep. Phil Jensen winning his primary race while his wife Janet lost to incumbent Sen. David Johnson.

However, in District 32, Sen. Helene Duhamel didn't have a primary for her race and her husband Steve Duffy won one of two seats on the general election ballot alongside incumbent Becky Drury. Duhamel will face Democrat Nicole Heenan in November and Duffy and Drury will face Democrats Christine Stephenson and Jonathan Old Horse for the two seats in the House of Representatives.

In District 33, Phil Jensen will be joined by Curt Massie who won a competitive race with Janette McIntyre and Dean Aurand. Massie, McIntyre and Aurand all received more than 20% of the total vote with Jensen claiming 30%.

Massie and Jensen will face Democrat Vince Vidal in November with two seats up for grabs. There are no Democrats on the Senate side of District 33, meaning Johnson will maintain his seat.

In District 34, Sen. Mike Diedrich ran unopposed and Republicans Mike Derby and Jess Olson cruised through the primary for the House. Derby and Olson now face Democrats Darla Drew and Jay Shultz in November.

Pennington and Meade counties will each have new sheriffs soon. Brian Mueller beat Ryan Mechaley with 66% of the vote in Pennington County. Mueller will replace Kevin Thom, who did not seek re-election. After losing to Ron Merwin in 2018, former Division of Criminal Investigations Officer Pat West challenged him against and voters selected West with 52% of the vote Tuesday.

In the Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education races, voters switched course after last year's election. Tuesday night, Jamie Clapham defeated Janyce Hockenbary with 60% of the vote and Michael Birkeland ousted incumbent Gabe Doney with 57% of the vote.

In the Rapid City Council elections, Ward 2 Council member Bill Evans won re-election with 53% of the vote against Lindsey Seachris. In Ward 5, Pat Roseland defeated J.J. Carrell with 66% of the vote for the seat that will be vacated by Drew when she decided to seek higher office.

