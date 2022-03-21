Rapid City business owner to run for District 33 House seat

Mid Continent Testing Labs founder Dean Aurand announced that he has filed to run for a District 33 House seat.

Aurand, a Republican, will compete for seats now held by Reps. Taffy Howard and Phil Jensen.

District 33 includes Silver City to just outside of western Rapid City. Summerset is the northern boundary and Sheridan Lake is the southern boundary.

Aurand moved to Rapid City in 1985 to start his business that now focuses on environmental and drinking water testing and oil analysis. He has a technical degree in diesel mechanics and a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering.

He has been a youth soccer and basketball coach, teaches Sunday school at Westminster Presbyterian Church and has led junior leadership programs. He also has served on a board of directors for a homeowners association, water district, Leadership Rapid City, Chamber Governmental Affairs Committee, Public Policy Committee and the Black Hills Works Foundation.

He is guided by family values, a desire for limited and local government, and creating sound policy for future generations, according to a press release.

Aurand and his wife, Susan, have been married for 35 years and have three children and two grandchildren.

The final day to submit candidate petitions for the June 7 primary election is March 29. Independent candidates have until April 26 to file their petitions for the general election.

The South Dakota general election is scheduled for Nov. 8.

