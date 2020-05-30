Rapid City Council candidates answer questions prior to Tuesday election

Why are you the better candidate versus your opponent/opponents? "I am never afraid to speak up for what I believe is right for the city no matter what the personal or political cost to myself. Now is not the time to change horses in mid-stream."

Jerry Wright

Wright previously represented Ward 3 from 2011 to 2017, when he decided to not seek re-election. He is the former leader of the Rapid City Solid Waste Division, served 27 years in the Army National Guard and Reserve, and received a PhD from South Dakota School of Mines and Technology.

Why are you running for City Council? "After completing research on water conservation, I decided that being on the City Council would give me the opportunity to work on efforts to conserve and protect our water."

What is the biggest issue facing your ward, and how would you address it? "The pandemic, where we must be very diligent in managing the recovery. Street repair is the number one long-term issue and needs to be aggressively addressed and programmed by the city."