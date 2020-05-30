Rapid City Council candidates answer questions prior to Tuesday election

Voters in Rapid City will head to the polls Tuesday to make a decision on three nonpartisan, contested races in Wards 1, 3 and 4 for City Council.
In Ward 1, Vince Vidal, Pat Jones and Robert Overturf will vie for the open seat held by Becky Drury. Drury is not running for re-election to City Council, but is a Republican candidate for District 32 in the South Dakota House of Representatives.
Ward 3 candidates include incumbent Chad Lewis and challengers Jerry Wright and Jason Salamun.
Ward 4 incumbent John Roberts is also facing a challenge for his seat by Walt Swan.
Ward 2 City Councilor Ritchie Nordstrom and Ward 5 City Councilor Laura Armstrong are unopposed and will automatically retain their seats.
The Journal sent three questions to each of the candidates in the contested races. Responses were limited by word count for each question. The candidates' responses are listed by ballot order.
Ward 1
Vince Vidal
Vidal has lived in Rapid City for 25 years and served in the U.S. Navy for 20 years prior. He has served on the Planning Commission and Zoning Board of Adjustment for the city for the past three years. Vidal is the chief steward for the American Federation of Government Employees Local 2228.
Why are you running for City Council? "I’ll help make Rapid City an even better place to live and work through efficient and well-managed government. I’ll represent our ward with integrity and hard work on all issues facing our city."
What is the biggest issue facing your ward, and how would you address it? "Smart growth while maintaining current concerns. We are the fastest growing area of town, and I’ll work with all sides to help our progress, while also addressing infrastructure issues like roads."
Why are you the better candidate? "I’m the only candidate with current experience serving on the city’s Zoning Board/Planning Commission. This, along with 45 years of continuous work including 20 years of service to our country in the U.S. Navy, makes me the most qualified candidate. I am about progress, not power."
Pat Jones
Jones is a graduate of Rapid City Central High School, Black Hills State University and South Dakota State University. He was a life-long educator before retiring from education in 2015. Jones is now the managing director of the Adult Day Center of the Black Hills, a nonprofit that provides daytime respite care for seniors and others who cannot be at home alone during the day.
Why are you running for City Council? "I am running for city council to serve and represent the opinions, needs, concerns, and hopes for Ward 1 and Rapid City as a whole."
What is the biggest issue facing your ward, and how would you address it? "The biggest issue facing Ward 1 is the condition of our streets. I believe we have been left out of the street plan in lieu of other areas and will work hard to get our streets repaired and/or replaced."
Why are you the better candidate versus your opponent/opponents? "I have 10 years of previous city council experience in Lead, SD, tremendous knowledge of the history of Rapid City, and a genuine desire to listen and serve the people with no private or hidden agendas."
Robert Overturf
Overturf is a retired state Division Criminal Investigation Special Agent and Chief Investigator for the Federal Public Defender in the Districts of South Dakota and North Dakota. He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science (public administration) and criminal justice from the University of South Dakota and has completed a Certificate in Graduate Studies in Public Health, also from USD. Overturf has previously been elected to serve on the South Dakota Retirement System Board of Trustees and served as the Executive Director of the SD Pharmacists Association. He is a past board member of the Red Cross for Western SD.
Why are you running for City Council? "My adult life has been in public service. I understand the value of civil, collaborative, researched decisions while keeping a conservative approach to fiscal policy. I want to continue to serve."
What is the biggest issue facing your ward, and how would you address it? "Rising COVID cases affect everyone, especially our most vulnerable. The effect on small businesses and city services is severe. Budget reductions, business support, and coordinating with health care organizations remains important."
Why are you the better candidate versus your opponent/opponents? "As a retired DCI Supervisory Special Agent, former Drug Task Force Supervisor, State Retirement Board trustee, and association Executive Director, I bring experience in government processes, budgets, policy, and service."
Ward 3
Chad Lewis
Lewis was elected to the Rapid City Council in 2017. He was born and raised in Rapid City and is a graduate of Stevens High School. Lewis has worked as a substitute teacher for Rapid City Area Schools, owned and operated retail stores in Keystone, and now owns and operates a construction and development company based mostly in Catron Crossing.
Why are you running for City Council? "Now is the time to keep the continuity of government and elect people who are already dealing with the current economic and social challenges we face."
What is the biggest issue facing your ward, and how would you address it? "We need to prepare to deal with a whole new world and way of doing business and adapt to that. We need to revive the city’s infrastructure and fully utilize its assets."
Why are you the better candidate versus your opponent/opponents? "I am never afraid to speak up for what I believe is right for the city no matter what the personal or political cost to myself. Now is not the time to change horses in mid-stream."
Jerry Wright
Wright previously represented Ward 3 from 2011 to 2017, when he decided to not seek re-election. He is the former leader of the Rapid City Solid Waste Division, served 27 years in the Army National Guard and Reserve, and received a PhD from South Dakota School of Mines and Technology.
Why are you running for City Council? "After completing research on water conservation, I decided that being on the City Council would give me the opportunity to work on efforts to conserve and protect our water."
What is the biggest issue facing your ward, and how would you address it? "The pandemic, where we must be very diligent in managing the recovery. Street repair is the number one long-term issue and needs to be aggressively addressed and programmed by the city."
Why are you the better candidate versus your opponent/opponents? "I have the desire to serve, the time to serve, the business experience, the education in civil engineering, and I am very experienced in the budgeting process for cities."
Jason Salamun
Salamun served on the Rapid City Council from 2016-2019. He did not seek re-election. Salamun is a U.S. Air Force veteran and is the chief of staff and operations for Fountain Springs Church. Previously, he was the vice president of operations and strategic services at Black Hills Federal Credit Union. Salamun has served on various boards and initiatives and is a graduate of Leadership Rapid City and Leadership South Dakota.
Why are you running for City Council? "To put people over politics. We win by working together to be an attractive place where possibility lives. I’d be honored to serve once again and help us move forward."
What is the biggest issue facing your ward, and how would you address it? "It’s about economic growth. A robust and diverse economy is the rising tide that raises all ships. It creates jobs, keeps taxes in check, and helps lift all people."
Why are you the better candidate versus your opponent/opponents? "Servant leadership. As a business leader, military veteran, and public servant, this has defined my life’s work. If elected, that’s my commitment to you."
Ward 4
John Roberts
Roberts was first elected to City Council in 2011. He is a realtor for the Real Estate Group in Rapid City. Roberts has been involved with community groups including Black Hills Homebuilders, North Rapid Civic Association, Canyon Lake Senior Citizens Center, Habitat for Humanity, Neighborhood Works and the Willow Park Building Committee.
Why are you running for City Council? "Now more than ever I believe the city needs fiscally responsible leaders. There will be some very difficult budgeting decisions over the next few years."
What is the biggest issue facing your ward, and how would you address it? "Economic security, with revenue shortfalls over the next few years there will be a push to increase taxes and fees, which I oppose because a lot of my constituents cannot afford more taxes.
Why are you the better candidate versus your opponent/opponents? "Experience and a good working relationship with most of the council and staff. I am not afraid to ask the hard questions and make the hard decisions."
Walt Swan
Swan grew up in Rapid City and is a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe. He graduated from Central High School, is an alumnus of Black Hills State University, and received a master's degree from Penn State University. Swan spent 17 years as an educator and owns He Sapa Enterprises.
Why are you running for City Council? "I chose to run after meeting with some of the Native community and some non-Native members of Ward 4. The current Council member made it known he was done and no one was stepping up."
What is the biggest issue facing your ward, and how would you address it? "Ward 4 has some opportunities for growth in poverty, housing and race relations. All equally important and all very important to involve the community along with the private and public sectors."
Why are you the better candidate versus your opponent/opponents? "I have a wealth of experience in city, state, and federal governments. I also have experience in diverse communities. I chose to run when others were backing out."
Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!