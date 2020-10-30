Record number of early votes cast in Meade, Custer counties

Absentee balloting in Meade and Custer counties are breaking new records during the 2020 general election.
Meade County Auditor Lisa Schieffer said that at least 6,800 absentee ballots have been cast as of Friday afternoon, either through the mail or by people voting early in-person.
"I would imagine that by end of Monday, we'll be well over 7,000 ballots," Schieffer said. "Back in 2018, we had somewhere between 3,600 and 3,800, so we are well on our way to be doubling the numbers. Amazingly, our 2018 election was larger than the 2016 (general election)."
Custer County Auditor Terri Cornelison said early voting turnout and mail-in absentee have been substantial and steady, with over 3,000 ballots cast as of Friday afternoon.
"This is way more than usual. Four years ago, we just had under 2,000 and I expect we will have somewhere around 3,200 ballots by the end of the day Friday," Cornelison said. "Our lines have not been too long, but it has been steady. We've been that way for weeks now."
Cornelison said absentee ballots will be opened at 8 a.m. Tuesday to begin the counting process. She hopes to have final numbers for both absentee and election day voting by 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Lawrence County's First Deputy Auditor Mel Nelson said they have received 9,002 absentee ballots as of Friday afternoon. Auditor Brenda McGruder was out of the office Friday, but is expected to return Monday.
"I don't have the exact comparison for absentee ballots from previous elections, but I do know that it is more than we normally get," Nelson said.
Nelson said under normal circumstances, Lawrence County does not open or count absentee ballots until the polls close at 7 p.m. on Election Day. She was unsure if the process will change for this election.
The Journal also called Butte County Auditor Elaine Jensen and left a message Friday afternoon. The Journal has not yet received a reply from her office.
Butte County Sheriff/Emergency Manager Fred Lamphere issued a press release Wednesday stating the Butte County Administration Building had to be temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Lamphere said in-person absentee voting was being conducted Thursday in a trailer on the west side of the building.
