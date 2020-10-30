Record number of early votes cast in Meade, Custer counties

Absentee balloting in Meade and Custer counties are breaking new records during the 2020 general election.

Meade County Auditor Lisa Schieffer said that at least 6,800 absentee ballots have been cast as of Friday afternoon, either through the mail or by people voting early in-person.

"I would imagine that by end of Monday, we'll be well over 7,000 ballots," Schieffer said. "Back in 2018, we had somewhere between 3,600 and 3,800, so we are well on our way to be doubling the numbers. Amazingly, our 2018 election was larger than the 2016 (general election)."

Custer County Auditor Terri Cornelison said early voting turnout and mail-in absentee have been substantial and steady, with over 3,000 ballots cast as of Friday afternoon.

"This is way more than usual. Four years ago, we just had under 2,000 and I expect we will have somewhere around 3,200 ballots by the end of the day Friday," Cornelison said. "Our lines have not been too long, but it has been steady. We've been that way for weeks now."

Cornelison said absentee ballots will be opened at 8 a.m. Tuesday to begin the counting process. She hopes to have final numbers for both absentee and election day voting by 9 p.m. Tuesday.