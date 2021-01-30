Rep. Johnson introduces bill to return portions of D.C. to Maryland

Johnson said he has not spoken to Maryland's Republican Gov. Larry Hogan about the proposal. He also acknowledged that the bill is not popular for residents of D.C., but said his measure is a compromise.

"It's not just me trying to troll the left. I also try to find third-way solutions, and if we really want those residents (of D.C.) to be able to vote — I think my bill is the only common sense way to accomplish that desire," Johnson said.

Following the tumultuous 2020 presidential election and subsequent riot at the U.S. Capitol, Johnson said he voted to certify the election results, but there are still serious questions that need to be answered about voting procedures in some states.

Johnson was clear Friday when he told the Journal he feels it is not Congress' duty to overturn an election. Under the 12th Amendment to the Constitution, he said Congress only acts as a witness to the state's certification of results. If there is evidence alleging voter fraud, they should be handled by the courts, he said.

Johnson said there are four things that he is concerned about related to the 2020 election — voter irregularities, looking for evidence of widespread fraud, flexibilities that some states took because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some state election laws that allow for universal mail-in balloting.

"I think there are lots of very serious concerns," Johnson said. "The Constitution doesn't give me that power (to overturn an election). I'm not provided the authority to be the super judge over how Pennsylvania does their elections. There are times I wished I was in charge of everything. But if I'm going to be a principled conservative, I have to accept the limitations of my Constitutional power — even when I don't like it."

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 3

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.