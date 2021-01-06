Rep. Johnson, Sen. Thune say they'll vote to accept electoral college vote

U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson said he will vote today to accept state certifications during the Electoral College formal count that will make Joe Biden the 46th president of the United States.

“That’s my constitutional duty — the Constitution matters,” Johnson, a Republican, told the Journal on Wednesday morning. “A plain reading of the Constitution makes it clear that Congress’s role is to be a witness and not a judge. I cannot seize powers not legally provided to me — that is tyranny.”

Sen. Thune said today that he also will not object to the 2020 Electoral College results that awarded 306 votes to Biden and 232 to President Trump.

"The oath I swear as the senator for South Dakota is not to any one person, but to the U.S. Constitution," he said in a statement.

Johnson cited the 10th and 12th amendments to the Constitution and said the only official duty performed today is by the president of the Senate, who counts electoral votes.