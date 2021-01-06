Rep. Johnson, Sen. Thune say they'll vote to accept electoral college vote

U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson said he will vote today to accept state certifications during the Electoral College formal count that will make Joe Biden the 46th president of the United States.
“That’s my constitutional duty — the Constitution matters,” Johnson, a Republican, told the Journal on Wednesday morning. “A plain reading of the Constitution makes it clear that Congress’s role is to be a witness and not a judge. I cannot seize powers not legally provided to me — that is tyranny.”
Sen. Thune said today that he also will not object to the 2020 Electoral College results that awarded 306 votes to Biden and 232 to President Trump.
"The oath I swear as the senator for South Dakota is not to any one person, but to the U.S. Constitution," he said in a statement.
Johnson cited the 10th and 12th amendments to the Constitution and said the only official duty performed today is by the president of the Senate, who counts electoral votes.
“Congress ... would clearly be overstepping its authority to decide without any constitutional basis that it was to be a super court able to overrule the decisions of the states and court,” he said. “Our founders were rightfully concerned about the concentration of power in Washington, D.C., particularly the powers to elect the president. They clearly and explicitly provided that power to the states.”
Johnson said the law states that state certification is conclusive, and South Dakotans would “rightfully raise hell” if Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi attempted to overturn the state's votes for President Donald Trump.
He also said there has been no court-filed evidence of widespread voter fraud that has been accepted in any of the 60 state and federal courts that have heard cases.
“There is a remedy for the voting irregularities that have taken place, and that remedy is not found constitutionally with Congress,” Johnson said.
Republican lawmakers mounted their first official challenge to Joe Biden’s presidential election win Wednesday, objecting to state results from Arizona as they took up Donald Trump’s relentless effort to overturn the election results in an extraordinary joint session of Congress.
Arizona was the first of several states facing objections from the Republicans as Congress took an alphabetical reading of the election results.
President-elect Joe Biden won Arizona by more than 10,000 votes, and eight lawsuits challenging the results have failed. The state’s Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the dismissal of an election challenge.
Lawmakers were told by Capitol officials to arrive early, due to safety precautions with protesters in Washington. Hundreds of Trump supporters filled the Capitol plaza area and sidewalks, many bearing enormous flags and few wearing masks. Visitors, who typically fill the galleries to watch landmark proceedings, will not be allowed under COVID-19 restrictions.
The current majority leader, Mitch McConnell, who tried to warn his Republican Party off this challenge, was expected to deliver early remarks. Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called it a day of “enormous historic significance,” about “guaranteeing trust in our democratic system."
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, told reporters on Capitol Hill that Trump’s election challenge has “disgraced the office of the presidency."
“We'll proceed as the Constitution demands and tell our supporters the truth -- whether or not they want to hear it,” Romney said.
Still, more than a dozen Republican senators led by Josh Hawley of Missouri and Ted Cruz of Texas, along with as many as 100 House Republicans, are pressing ahead to raise objections to individual states' reports of Biden's wins.
Under the rules of the joint session, any objection to a state’s electoral tally needs to be submitted in writing by at least one member of the House and one of the Senate to be considered. Each objection will force two hours of deliberations in the House and Senate, ensuring a long day.
House Republican lawmakers are signing on to objections to the electoral votes in six states — Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
Rep. Johnson will host a telephone town hall at 7 p.m. Central/6 p.m. Mountain Thursday. The dial-in number is 833-946-1543.