Results from Tuesday primary in Meade, Lawrence counties

County Commissioners, school board members, state senators and representatives seats were on the ballot for Meade and Lawrence counties in Tuesday's primary.

There were 5,739 ballots cast in Meade County out of 17,323 registered voters. Former Vice President Joe Biden won 81% of the vote with 916 votes, and Bernie Sanders had 19% of the vote, or 208 votes, in the Democratic presidential primary.

Lawrence County reported all of its results around 9:45 p.m. with 5,555 ballots cast out of 16,967 registered voters, according to the Secretary of State's website.

Biden won the majority vote in the county, claiming 80%, or 1,095, of the absentee ballots.

Lawrence County residents also voted in the majority for U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds as well as for U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson.

The following are the results from the counties’ elections:

Meade County Commissioner, District 4

Incumbent Ted Seaman – 61%, 496 votes

Brenda Pates – 39%, 315 votes

Lawrence County Commissioners (two seats)