Results from Tuesday primary in Meade, Lawrence counties

County Commissioners, school board members, state senators and representatives seats were on the ballot for Meade and Lawrence counties in Tuesday's primary.

There were 5,739 ballots cast in Meade County out of 17,323 registered voters. Former Vice President Joe Biden won 81% of the vote with 916 votes, and Bernie Sanders had 19% of the vote, or 208 votes, in the Democratic presidential primary.

Lawrence County reported all of its results around 9:45 p.m. with 5,555 ballots cast out of 16,967 registered voters, according to the Secretary of State's website.

Biden won the majority vote in the county, claiming 80%, or 1,095, of the absentee ballots.

Lawrence County residents also voted in the majority for U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds as well as for U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson.

The following are the results from the counties’ elections:

Meade County Commissioner, District 4

Incumbent Ted Seaman – 61%, 496 votes

Brenda Pates – 39%, 315 votes

Lawrence County Commissioners (two seats)

Incumbent Randy Deibert – 34%, 1,915 votes

Oz Enderby – 23%, 1,293 votes

Incumbent Sen. Bob Ewing (D-31) – 44%, 2,486 votes

Precinct committeeman, precinct 3

Tom Nelson – 72%, 383 votes

Samuel R. Kephart – 28%, 151 votes

Meade 46-1 School Board (three seats)

Robert Burns – 9%, 869 votes

Holly Good – 10%, 1,011 votes

Curtis Johnson – 5%, 507 votes

Cody King – 6%, 628 votes

Terry Koontz – 10%, 943 votes

RJ Ludwick – 3%, 254 votes

Sara Nelson – 9%, 914 votes

Jon D. Swan – 8%, 746 votes

Shelia Trask – 11%, 1,043 votes

Incumbent Joseph C. Urbaniak – 12%, 1,182 votes

Darrell M. Vig – 12%, 1,202 votes

Brian D. Voight – 5%, 513 votes

State Representative

District 29 - Butte, Meade, Pennington

Incumbent Rep. Kirk Chaffee of Whitewood – 27%, 1,422 votes

Lincoln I. Shuck of Union Center – 16%, 851 votes

Incumbent Rep. Thomas J. Brunner of Nisland – 25%, 1,322 votes

Dean Wink of Howes – 32%, 1,693 votes

District 31 - Lawrence

Dayle D. Hammock – 15%, 935 votes

Brandon D. Flanagan – 20%, 1,226 votes

Scott Odenbach – 30%, 1,871 votes

Mary Fitzgerald – 22%, 1,362 votes

Julie Ann Olson – 13%, 805 votes

District 33 - Meade, Pennington

Incumbent Sen. Phil Jensen (D-33) – 34%, 2,297 votes

Incumbent Rep. Taffy Howard – 42%, 2,831 votes

Melanie Torno of Summerset – 24%, 1,620 votes

State Senator

District 29 - Butte, Meade, Pennington

Incumbent Sen. Gary Cammack of Union Center – 59%, 1,764 votes

Terri Jorgenson – 41%, 1,239 votes

Cammack will face Libertarian candidate Kent Wilsey of Owanka in November.

District 31 - Lawrence

Timothy R. Johns – 59%, 2,020 votes

John E. Teupel – 41%, 1,423 votes

District 33 - Meade, Pennington

Incumbent Rep. David Johnson (D-33) – 56%, 2,264 votes

Janet Jensen – 44%, 1,807 votes

