Results from Tuesday primary in Meade, Lawrence counties

County Commissioners, school board members, state senators and representatives seats were on the ballot for Meade and Lawrence counties in Tuesday's primary.
There were 5,739 ballots cast in Meade County out of 17,323 registered voters. Former Vice President Joe Biden won 81% of the vote with 916 votes, and Bernie Sanders had 19% of the vote, or 208 votes, in the Democratic presidential primary.
Lawrence County reported all of its results around 9:45 p.m. with 5,555 ballots cast out of 16,967 registered voters, according to the Secretary of State's website.
Biden won the majority vote in the county, claiming 80%, or 1,095, of the absentee ballots.
Lawrence County residents also voted in the majority for U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds as well as for U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson.
The following are the results from the counties’ elections:
Meade County Commissioner, District 4
Incumbent Ted Seaman – 61%, 496 votes
Brenda Pates – 39%, 315 votes
Lawrence County Commissioners (two seats)
Incumbent Randy Deibert – 34%, 1,915 votes
Oz Enderby – 23%, 1,293 votes
Incumbent Sen. Bob Ewing (D-31) – 44%, 2,486 votes
Precinct committeeman, precinct 3
Tom Nelson – 72%, 383 votes
Samuel R. Kephart – 28%, 151 votes
Meade 46-1 School Board (three seats)
Robert Burns – 9%, 869 votes
Holly Good – 10%, 1,011 votes
Curtis Johnson – 5%, 507 votes
Cody King – 6%, 628 votes
Terry Koontz – 10%, 943 votes
RJ Ludwick – 3%, 254 votes
Sara Nelson – 9%, 914 votes
Jon D. Swan – 8%, 746 votes
Shelia Trask – 11%, 1,043 votes
Incumbent Joseph C. Urbaniak – 12%, 1,182 votes
Darrell M. Vig – 12%, 1,202 votes
Brian D. Voight – 5%, 513 votes
State Representative
District 29 - Butte, Meade, Pennington
Incumbent Rep. Kirk Chaffee of Whitewood – 27%, 1,422 votes
Lincoln I. Shuck of Union Center – 16%, 851 votes
Incumbent Rep. Thomas J. Brunner of Nisland – 25%, 1,322 votes
Dean Wink of Howes – 32%, 1,693 votes
District 31 - Lawrence
Dayle D. Hammock – 15%, 935 votes
Brandon D. Flanagan – 20%, 1,226 votes
Scott Odenbach – 30%, 1,871 votes
Mary Fitzgerald – 22%, 1,362 votes
Julie Ann Olson – 13%, 805 votes
District 33 - Meade, Pennington
Incumbent Sen. Phil Jensen (D-33) – 34%, 2,297 votes
Incumbent Rep. Taffy Howard – 42%, 2,831 votes
Melanie Torno of Summerset – 24%, 1,620 votes
State Senator
District 29 - Butte, Meade, Pennington
Incumbent Sen. Gary Cammack of Union Center – 59%, 1,764 votes
Terri Jorgenson – 41%, 1,239 votes
Cammack will face Libertarian candidate Kent Wilsey of Owanka in November.
District 31 - Lawrence
Timothy R. Johns – 59%, 2,020 votes
John E. Teupel – 41%, 1,423 votes
District 33 - Meade, Pennington
Incumbent Rep. David Johnson (D-33) – 56%, 2,264 votes
Janet Jensen – 44%, 1,807 votes
