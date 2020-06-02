Roberts, Jones win council seats; recount possible in Ward 3 race

"Obviously whatever the process is, I respect that, but I don't see a lot of change in the votes at this point," Lewis said. "I respect the voters and I am grateful to be able to be with my children now and the time I was able to serve the city."

In the two other City Council races, Pat Jones won the seat in Ward 1 and John Roberts was re-elected to his seat in Ward 4.

According to unofficial election results in Ward 1, Jones received 1,187 votes to replace Becky Drury. Vince Vidal received 998 votes and Robert Overturf 740 votes.

Jones said he is honored to serve on City Council.

"The thing I'm most excited about is that so many people came out to vote between the absentee ballots and the ballots cast today. It's wonderful to see so many people get involved in a local election," Jones said. "I have wanted to serve our city in this role for a long time, and I'm anxious and excited to get busy and take my spot on the council."

Roberts won re-election for Ward 4 City Council, defeating challenger Walt Swan by a vote count of 1,023 to 823.

Roberts said he wasn't planning on running again, however, with the budget challenges the city faces in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said he felt it was the right thing to do.