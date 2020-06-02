Roberts, Jones win council seats; recount possible in Ward 3 race

The race for Ward 3 on Rapid City Council was too close to call Tuesday night, meaning there likely will be a recount in a contest featuring three candidates familiar to voters.
Voters in three of the city's five wards headed to the polls Tuesday to select their representatives on City Council.
According to unofficial election results for Ward 3, Jason Salamun received 1,355 votes, Jerry Wright 1,294 votes and incumbent Chad Lewis 1,224 votes. The vote tally is close enough to spur a mandatory recount.
Salamun said the tight race is proof that every vote counts in an election.
"I'm extremely grateful for the support of my neighbors in Ward 3 and really of Rapid City. This was a tight race, no doubt about it," Salamun said. "There were two really tough, established candidates, and I appreciated the competitive race that they gave. With the potential recount, I think we all just want all the votes to be counted."
Wright said he thinks the recount should happen and thanked voters.
"I think it was a very fair race. I know I was given the chance to focus on issues — water, budgeting, long-term planning and capital outlay — with a good campaign," Wright said. "We'll see what happens, and if (Salamun) is the winner, God bless him."
Lewis said he was thankful to the voters of Rapid City for allowing him to serve, but said he was resigned to the fact that a recount would not necessarily be beneficial to him.
"Obviously whatever the process is, I respect that, but I don't see a lot of change in the votes at this point," Lewis said. "I respect the voters and I am grateful to be able to be with my children now and the time I was able to serve the city."
In the two other City Council races, Pat Jones won the seat in Ward 1 and John Roberts was re-elected to his seat in Ward 4.
According to unofficial election results in Ward 1, Jones received 1,187 votes to replace Becky Drury. Vince Vidal received 998 votes and Robert Overturf 740 votes.
Jones said he is honored to serve on City Council.
"The thing I'm most excited about is that so many people came out to vote between the absentee ballots and the ballots cast today. It's wonderful to see so many people get involved in a local election," Jones said. "I have wanted to serve our city in this role for a long time, and I'm anxious and excited to get busy and take my spot on the council."
Roberts won re-election for Ward 4 City Council, defeating challenger Walt Swan by a vote count of 1,023 to 823.
Roberts said he wasn't planning on running again, however, with the budget challenges the city faces in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said he felt it was the right thing to do.
"It's going to be very difficult over the next couple of years budgeting, and I think we need someone who has some experience on the council," Roberts said. "I'm looking forward to being on the council for the next three years. I had to step up and I love Rapid City."
City Council winners in Tuesday's municipal election will take office at the July 6 City Council meeting.
There will be no runoff elections in Ward 1 and Ward 3 as an ordinance passed last year by the City Council provides the candidate receiving the most votes in an election will be declared the winner.
The Rapid City Council will meet in special session next week to canvass the results from Tuesday's election. This is required by state law and must be done within a week of the election. Date and time of the special session will be announced this week.
Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.
