School bond vote to be determined tonight

Early voting turnout has reached more than 7,700. If the bond issue passes tonight, $189.5 million will go towards the construction of three new elementary schools and one new middle school over the next six years.

If the bond issue passes tonight, this would also mark a historical election for Rapid City Area Schools. A school bond issue has not passed in Rapid City since the 1970s.

The Rapid City Journal will be covering the election tonight on our website and on social media. To keep up with live election results, follow the Secretary of State’s website: http://electionresults.sd.gov/VoterTurnoutDetails.aspx?map=PREC&eid=420.

