Seachris officially announces Ward 2 candidacy

Lindsey Seachris hopes to help Rapid City move toward strategic growth, if elected as Ward 2 council member.

Seachris made her official announcement for the seat currently held by Council member Bill Evans, who is seeking re-election, Wednesday night.

"Rapid City is the place my family and I call home," Seachris said. "We are excited to see the growth around town and to serve the community alongside others who are invested in seeing our city and its residents and businesses thrive."

Seachris is currently a working mother in the Office of Economic Development at South Dakota Mines. She previously worked in the private sector and local city government.

She said she's running because she enjoys helping people, she loves the Rapid City community and she feels like it's important to have representation on the council for all demographics and backgrounds.

Seachris said the long-term vision of the community should be made strategically and intentional, especially with the projected growth from the B-21 Raider expansion at the Ellsworth Air Force Base. She also said the housing shortage is one of her top priorities and believes there should be adequate housing for all income levels.

She said she also wants to address aging infrastructure as the city balances other needs and priorities. She said she would like to see a priority placed on infill development in different areas of the community and beautification efforts to help develop a sense of community.

Seachris is originally from Presho, and has lived in Rapid City for the past 15 years. She said being raised in a small community means those value systems are important to her, and it's important to maintain the city's character and small town feel.

"I believe the community wants to retain that," she said. "Nothing is going to stop the growth. ... We know it's going to happen, so we need to take a stance, and be prepared to manage that growth proactively as a community."

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0