Secretary of state encourages voting on National Voter Registration Day

South Dakota Secretary of State Steve Barnett spent part of Tuesday at Northern State University in Aberdeen to raise awareness for National Voter Registration Day.

The national day was first observed in 2012 in order to educate the public on the process and importance of registering to vote.

According to a press release, 473,000 people registered to vote in 2019 on National Voter Registration Day.

Barnett travels to one of the state’s educational institutions every year on National Voter Registration Day, said Rachel Soulek, public information specialist for the secretary, in an email to the Journal.

"Voter participation is the foundation of our democracy and our office strives to provide our citizens with the tools and information necessary to register and engage in our civic processes," Barnett said in the release. "I would encourage every eligible South Dakota resident who is not yet registered to complete the process and ensure your voice can be heard."

Pennington County Auditor Cindy Mohler said her office doesn’t have the number of voters registered on the national day since registration is an ongoing basis.