Secretary of state encourages voting on National Voter Registration Day

South Dakota Secretary of State Steve Barnett spent part of Tuesday at Northern State University in Aberdeen to raise awareness for National Voter Registration Day.
The national day was first observed in 2012 in order to educate the public on the process and importance of registering to vote.
According to a press release, 473,000 people registered to vote in 2019 on National Voter Registration Day.
Barnett travels to one of the state’s educational institutions every year on National Voter Registration Day, said Rachel Soulek, public information specialist for the secretary, in an email to the Journal.
"Voter participation is the foundation of our democracy and our office strives to provide our citizens with the tools and information necessary to register and engage in our civic processes," Barnett said in the release. "I would encourage every eligible South Dakota resident who is not yet registered to complete the process and ensure your voice can be heard."
Pennington County Auditor Cindy Mohler said her office doesn’t have the number of voters registered on the national day since registration is an ongoing basis.
“Our front counter has been way busier with voters than registrations, I can tell you that,” she said.
There were about 78,000 registered voters in the county as of Sept. 15, which is an almost 6,000 increase from the June primary.
There are currently 619,949 South Dakotans registered to vote.
The deadline to register to vote in the November general election is Oct. 19. People can register to vote at the county auditor's office, municipal finance officer, driver license exam stations, public assistance agencies that provide food stamps, Medicaid, TANF or WIC, the Department of Human Services offices that provide assistance to those with disabilities, military recruitment offices and the Secretary of State's office, according to the release.
To check for voter registration information, polling place location and the ballot, visit the Secretary of State’s website.
