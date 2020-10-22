Secretary of State expects smooth election in South Dakota

South Dakota Secretary of State Steve Barnett said he has a good feeling about the integrity of the state’s election process.
“Nothing is connected to the internet,” he said at the Black Hills Forum and Press Club meeting Thursday. “Nothing is internet based in our system. … Paper ballots, some would argue they’re archaic, a little outdated, but I argue they’re safe as can be.”
Barnett discussed concerns many have expressed with the Nov. 3 general election, including voting security and integrity, spread of misinformation and COVID-19.
He said South Dakota has had a no-reason absentee ballot process since 2003, and the paper ballots allow counties to go back and recount.
He also said they’re secure since voters have to request a ballot and sign it in order for it to be counted. They also have to be accompanied by a valid ID.
Barnett said this year’s election has already seen an unprecedented number of absentee ballots. As of Thursday, 181,307 South Dakotans requested an absentee ballot. Auditors have received 149,032 ballots. Pennington County has had 32,330 requests and 26,946 returned.
During the primary, 58% of total ballots were absentee.
Barnett also said voters should be wary of inaccurate or false information being spread online and to check sources before sharing information to social media. He said the most reliable and credible sources regarding the election will be the county auditor or his office.
On Election Day, he said all campaign materials must be at least 100 feet away from the polling locations. He said if anything goes awry, like a fight or form of intimidation, law enforcement will respond.
“We’ve been in contact with the federal authorities and they’re monitoring the situations,” he said. “We don’t have any reason to believe we have any (voter intimidation) in South Dakota at this point.”
Barnett also said all polls are equipped with masks, gloves, plexiglass shields and other personal protective equipment.
For in-person absentee voting, Pennington County Auditor Cindy Mohler has said people are not required to wear masks, although they will be asked to observe social distancing while voting and waiting in line. Only three people can vote at the auditor’s window at a time.
County residents can submit absentee ballot applications as late as 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, the day before the election. Applications can also be emailed with a copy of an ID to elections@pennco.org.
Absentee ballots must be mailed to the auditor’s office or placed in the sole ballot drop-off box in the entry to the county Administration building by 7 p.m. Nov. 3. The box is open to the public 24/7. Mail-in ballots require $1 postage.
Those wondering if they’ve already requested a ballot can call the auditor’s office at 394-2153.
Those who checked “All elections” while filling out the application for the primary election do not need to submit an application again.
To check for voter registration information, polling place location and the ballot, visit the Sec. of State’s website.
