Secretary of State expects smooth election in South Dakota

Barnett also said voters should be wary of inaccurate or false information being spread online and to check sources before sharing information to social media. He said the most reliable and credible sources regarding the election will be the county auditor or his office.

On Election Day, he said all campaign materials must be at least 100 feet away from the polling locations. He said if anything goes awry, like a fight or form of intimidation, law enforcement will respond.

“We’ve been in contact with the federal authorities and they’re monitoring the situations,” he said. “We don’t have any reason to believe we have any (voter intimidation) in South Dakota at this point.”

Barnett also said all polls are equipped with masks, gloves, plexiglass shields and other personal protective equipment.

For in-person absentee voting, Pennington County Auditor Cindy Mohler has said people are not required to wear masks, although they will be asked to observe social distancing while voting and waiting in line. Only three people can vote at the auditor’s window at a time.