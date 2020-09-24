South Dakota delegation committed to peaceful transition of power

"Republicans believe in the rule of law, and we believe in the Constitution," Thune said on Twitter. "The Constitution is very clear about what happens after the election."

"I think the president will be re-elected but that also then suggests that for those individuals on the far left who have proven themselves capable in their protests of becoming violent, causing property damage and bodily injury — for those individuals, we're going to expect the same thing," Rounds said. "This transition to the next term for the president also (needs to) be a peaceful transition from his first term to his second term. I expect it to be peaceful in both cases."