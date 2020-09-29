Two candidates seeking to represent District 4 on Pennington County Commission

“Serving in the military, it teaches us how to be servants as well, so we do a lot of service in the community when we’re serving in the military,” he said. “We work within our community and that was kind of instilled in me early on when I was in the Air Force.”

Lasseter previously served as the chairman of the county’s Planning Commission. He’s also been part of the alternative energy, mining and special animal ordinance committees for the county.

Both McGregor and Lasseter have run for seats in the state Legislature, although neither won in their race. Both said they want to keep an eye on the county budget and taxes under control.

“I think the County Commission owes it to the public to keep a close eye on how they spend their money,” McGregor said. “I’m not saying they’re not doing that, but I’m saying that’s very important and with the experience I have working in the auditor’s office, I saw a lot of county budgets and I’m familiar with that process. I think I would be able to hit the ground running on that sort of thing.”

McGregor said she believes the biggest issues in District 4 are tax assessments and roads.