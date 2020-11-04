UPDATE: Pennington County voter turnout exceeds past three presidential elections by about 10,000 votes

There were about 10,000 more ballots cast in Pennington County than the 2016 presidential election, and at least 12,000 more than the 2012 and 2008 presidential elections.
According to the Secretary of State's website, 58,047 county voters cast their ballot in the 2020 general election out of the 80,853 registered voters.
Pennington County had 57,513 votes in the presidential race. 35,061 voted for President Donald Trump, 20,603 voted for former Vice President Joe Biden and 1,849 voted for Jo Jorgensen.
There were 13,789 ballots cast in Meade County out of 18,572 registered voters. There were 9,875 votes for Trump, 3,283 votes for Biden and 510 for Jorgensen out of 13,668 total votes.
About 77% of registered voters in Lawrence County voted in the election, which is 14,024 out of 18,210 people. There were 8,753 votes for Trump, 4,536 for Biden and 538 for Jorgensen, a total of 13,827 votes in the presidential race. Votes were completely in by about 8:40 p.m.
There were 5,541 ballots were cast in Custer County out of 6,985 registered voters. About 70% voted for Trump with 3,851 votes, 1,522 votes cast for Biden and 120 for Jorgensen.
Butte County had 4,842 ballots cast out of 6,417 registered voters. There were 3,723 votes for Trump, 939 for Biden and 132 for Jorgensen.
As of Monday, Pennington County had about 36,600 votes cast as absentee — 21,400 mailed-in and 15,200 votes in person.
There were 48,665 ballots cast in the 2016 presidential election out of 71,371 registered voters in Pennington County. About 20,000 of those were cast absentee and 28,574 were cast in person.
According to the Secretary of State’s website, 4,721 people in Custer County cast their ballot in the 2016 presidential election, 11,842 in Lawrence County, 4,351 in Butte County and 11,621 in Meade County.
As of Wednesday morning, 66% of South Dakotans voted in the 2020 general election with 385,966 ballots counted and 622 precincts reporting out of the 693 total. Minnehaha County is still counting ballots.
About 69.62% South Dakotans turned out to vote in the 2016 general election with 378,995 people casting a ballot. There were 102,390 absentee ballots recorded and 378 rejected.
In 2016, 29,804 Pennington County residents voted for Trump while 14,074 voted for Hillary Clinton. In the state, 61.5%, or 227,721 people, voted for Trump and 31.7%, or 117,458 people, voted for Clinton.
