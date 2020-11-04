UPDATE: Pennington County voter turnout exceeds past three presidential elections by about 10,000 votes

There were about 10,000 more ballots cast in Pennington County than the 2016 presidential election, and at least 12,000 more than the 2012 and 2008 presidential elections.

According to the Secretary of State's website, 58,047 county voters cast their ballot in the 2020 general election out of the 80,853 registered voters.

Pennington County had 57,513 votes in the presidential race. 35,061 voted for President Donald Trump, 20,603 voted for former Vice President Joe Biden and 1,849 voted for Jo Jorgensen.

There were 13,789 ballots cast in Meade County out of 18,572 registered voters. There were 9,875 votes for Trump, 3,283 votes for Biden and 510 for Jorgensen out of 13,668 total votes.

About 77% of registered voters in Lawrence County voted in the election, which is 14,024 out of 18,210 people. There were 8,753 votes for Trump, 4,536 for Biden and 538 for Jorgensen, a total of 13,827 votes in the presidential race. Votes were completely in by about 8:40 p.m.

There were 5,541 ballots were cast in Custer County out of 6,985 registered voters. About 70% voted for Trump with 3,851 votes, 1,522 votes cast for Biden and 120 for Jorgensen.

